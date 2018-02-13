The former One Directioner is selling his enviable mansion above Sunset Strip in LA

It must be a ‘Sign of the Times’! Only last year Harry Styles was rumoured to be selling his bachelor pad in New York and it would seem he’s looking for a new direction once again, as his Hollywood home goes up for sale.

The impressive house is currently on the market for a cool $8million– that’s £5.4million if you’re paying in pounds.

The house nestles in the Hollywood Hills just above the iconic Sunset Strip, one of the most desirable locations in LA. Built in the 1960s, the house has a whole lot of ‘History’ – but we’re sure Mr Styles is its most famous resident to date.

It has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and an open-plan living area that leads onto a dramatic terrace with views across to the Pacific Ocean.

Dunkirk star Harry has sunk a bit of money into the place since he bought it in 2016. ‘One Thing’ that stands out is a striking piece of Matisse-style modern art in the kitchen.

In this guest bedroom there’s no chance of you being Up All Night, as that divan looks divine!

And surely the vista from the master suite has to go down as the Best View Ever?!

Look around and you’ll spot all the Little Things that Harry loves – for example, his fondness for cowhide, as sported on these two occasional chairs in the third and final bedroom.

He’s also got a hide in the hall. However, we’re a little surprised at the lack of floral prints in the house – particularly given Harry’s trademark suits.

The house also has a pool, hot tub, terrace and this home gym. A bright yellow bike and yoga mats suggests Harry likes to mix up his cardio with more holistic forms of exercise.

Word has it that Harry tried to sell the place last year, but has dropped the asking price by close to £1million pounds.

We’re not sure why no one snapped it up first time around as it looks ‘Perfect’ to us!