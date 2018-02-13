Harry Styles’ ‘Perfect’ Hollywood home has finally been sold

The former One Directioner is selling his enviable mansion above Sunset Strip in LA

It must be a ‘Sign of the Times’! Only last year Harry Styles was rumoured to be selling his bachelor pad in New York and it would seem he’s looking for a new direction once again, as his Hollywood home goes up for sale.

The impressive house is currently on the market for a cool $8million– that’s £5.4million if you’re paying in pounds.

Harry-Styles-LA-house-exterior

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

The house nestles in the Hollywood Hills just above the iconic Sunset Strip, one of the most desirable locations in LA. Built in the 1960s, the house has a whole lot of ‘History’ – but we’re sure Mr Styles is its most famous resident to date.

It has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, and an open-plan living area that leads onto a dramatic terrace with views across to the Pacific Ocean.

Harry-Styles-LA-house-living-room

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

Dunkirk star Harry has sunk a bit of money into the place since he bought it in 2016. ‘One Thing’ that stands out is a striking piece of Matisse-style modern art in the kitchen.

Harry-Styles-LA-house-kitchen

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

In this guest bedroom there’s no chance of you being Up All Night, as that divan looks divine!

Harry-Styles-LA-house-bedroom

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

And surely the vista from the master suite has to go down as the Best View Ever?!

Harry-Styles-LA-house-master-bedroom

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

Look around and you’ll spot all the Little Things that Harry loves – for example, his fondness for cowhide, as sported on these two occasional chairs in the third and final bedroom.

Harry-Styles-LA-house-bedroom-2

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

He’s also got a hide in the hall. However, we’re a little surprised at the lack of floral prints in the house – particularly given Harry’s trademark suits.

Harry-styles-LA-house-hallway

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

The house also has a pool, hot tub, terrace and this home gym. A bright yellow bike and yoga mats suggests Harry likes to mix up his cardio with more holistic forms of exercise.

Harry-styles-LA-house-gym

Image credit: Hilton & Hyland

Word has it that Harry tried to sell the place last year, but has dropped the asking price by close to £1million pounds.

We’re not sure why no one snapped it up first time around as it looks ‘Perfect’ to us!

