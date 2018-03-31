To coincide with the launch of its new pet range, Lidl commissioned a study to find out just how much we indulge our pets

It’s a well-known fact that Brits adore their pets! A study commissioned by Lidl, has revealed that a quarter of Brits spend a whopping £480 on gifts for their pets each year, but only 15 per cent will stretch to spending this much on their partner. However, that figure should drop thanks to this latest Lidl pet range.

‘We have put ourselves in the shoes of pet owners when choosing this range, ensuring each item will please pets and purses.’ explains Josie Stone, Head of Non Food. ‘Pets are an important part of the family and deserve to be treated as such. At Lidl, this doesn’t come at too high a cost.’

Warning: the following images contain adorable animals! Sadly they don’t come with the accessories – they are purely for your viewing pleasure!

Doesn’t this look like the cat who got the cream? A clear indication that the new Scratching Roller with its plush interior is super cosy.

In store now: Zoofari Cat Scratching Roller, £6.99, Lidl

Lidl commissioned the study to coincide with the launch of their new pet range, which is available in stores nationwide from today. The limited edition collections include a wide range of toys to entertain, cosy beds to ensure a restful night’s sleep and stylish blankets to keep pet households look on point.

Give your cat hours of fun with this simple treat ball. Fill it with snacks a give your cat a brain workout as it figures out how to free them.

In store now: Zoofari Snack Ball, £2.99, Lidl

And talking of obsession, the research shows that over 27 per cent of those surveyed have ditched a night out in favour of staying home with their pet. One in five admit to confiding in their pets, telling them all of their secrets.

Dog owners can fetch this handy retractable lead for just £6.99. As promised by Lidl that’s not too far a stretch for those purse strings.

In store now: Zoofari Retractable Dog lead, £6.99, Lidl

A handy seat cover protects car interiors from dirty paws and fur with zero effort, especially after muddy walks. You’d be barking mad not to get one!

In store now: Zoofari Pet Car Seat Cover, £4.99, Lidl

Video Of The Week

The products are available whilst stocks last so fetch them quickly before they run out! Right, we’re off for walkies down to Lidl to spoil our pets.