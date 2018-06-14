New in today: Lidl pool inflatables inspired by Love Island

Dive into the aisles this week to pick up one of Lidl's fabulous new floats

The discount retailer has finally taken the plunge this week, offering a range of fun and fashionable pool inflatables.

There’s a lot of love for pool floats right now – no doubt encouraged by the Love Island fever, currently sweeping the nation! With the likes of Aldi, Primark, George and Sainsbury’s all already offering fabulous floats we’ve been waiting for Lidl to launch a range.

Lidl’s new summer accessories are great value, starting from just £6.99! The fun inflatables are drifting into Lidl stores and online from today.

Whether you want to relax in style at the beach, or strike a pose by the pool, Lidl has it covered. From flamingos to pizza slices, there’s a fun float for all the family.

Novelty pool accessories were last summer’s hottest trend, and that trend shows no signs of deflating anytime soon. Pinterest searches for flamingo inflatables was up 36 per cent and watermelon floats 66 per cent and thanks to Instagram.

Channel your inner islander on any one of these fabulous designs…

The inflatable flamingo

This Flamingo is fancy – check out the lashes! That alone is enough to make this our favourite of all the pool float flamingos.

Let’s not forget the price tag too, other retailers charge up to £65 for very similar flamingos.

Buy now: Inflatable Flamingo, £14.99, Lidl

The pizza slice

Grab a slice of the action with this quirky pizza design. It’s not just a plain old pizza either it’s topped with rocket and herbs – fancy!

Buy now: Inflatable Pizza Slice Pool Lounger, £6.99, Lidl

Pineapple pool float

We reckon Insta-fans will love this fashionable fruity number. Pineapples are up there in the popularity stakes with flamingos and unicorns, making this a likely sell-out design.

Buy now: Inflatable Pineapple Pool Lounger, £6.99, Lidl

The unicorn float

Ride the wave. Unicorns are still a big trend for summer 2018, get yours while you can. Ideal for kids and adults alike the unicorn flat is a strong Instagram favourite.

Buy now: Inflatable Unicorn, £14.99, Lidl

The ice cream cone

We all scream for ice cream greatness…with no calories!

Buy now: Ice Cream Cone Pool Lounger, £6.99, Lidl

The watermelon float

We would gladly be seen carrying this wateremlon.

Buy now: Inflatable Watermelon Pool Lounger, £6.99

Float into summer in style with any one of these bargain pool inflatables.