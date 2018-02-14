In addition to great new furniture pieces there's a brand new curtain range...

There’s a new spring collection launching this month at Loaf. The new collection is cranking up the colour with new painted furniture pieces and 25 new colourful upholstery fabrics! In addition to new furniture and fabrics, rather excitingly there’s a brand new curtain range, following on from the success of last years Roman Blinds launch.

Anything new from Loaf tends to brighten up our day, and this bright new collection has done exactly that! Step inside the bright new world for spring…

The new made-to-measure curtain range allows you the choice of over 100 fabrics, in a box pleat finish. Simply measure up the size for yourself, to eliminate costly measuring services, and select either standard or blackout lining.

Loaf are the people who brought us the Bagsie and the Crumpet sofa! New for 2018 is the Moon Jumper sofa, above, that looks like the best-selling Pudding design – but with wings! Is it just us, or do the names just get better with every new product?

Grey shades are not going away anytime soon, from the world of interiors. The new curtains in French Grey might not be bright but buying this shade is smart because they will prove timeless. Plus a smokey grey is the perfect accent colour to so many of the new punchy bright tones.

Fill your living space with rainbow brights, with the addition of these colourful new cushions. The new colours are Carnival (also seen below), Lido and Pollen. The scatter cushions collection has been upgraded by new fabric finishes are Clever Deep Velvets, Clever Linens and Clever Woolly fabrics – all similar to existing fabrics, only smarter!

Here’s the Souffle sofa perfectly showing off one of the bright new shades, seen above upholstered in Carnival Clever Deep Velvet. Dress your home with the new cushions above, all upholstered in Clever Linen fabrics in shades of Potter’s Pink, Powder Green, True Blue and Dragonfly, all from £20.

Above are the new Waves rug range. This simple geometric pattern is a great way to add colour to floors, available in Blue, Grey and Yellow, from £125.

The above is just a small selection of the fabulous new spring collection, there are plenty more new furniture pieces to compliment the look. All items will be live on Loaf over the new few days, be sure to check them out.