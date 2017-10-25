7 reasons we still (and always will) love marble

There are plenty of jaw-droppingly beautiful ways to use marble in the home - our love affair with this luxurious material shows no signs of waning

From book-matched to carrara, there are many different types of marble – and let’s face it, pretty much all of them are stunningly beautiful and luxurious. From the traditional marble fireplaces found in Georgian homes, to the contemporary marble bathrooms so popular today, there are many amazing iterations of this trend (trust us, it’s bang on trend). Here at Ideal Home, we’re huge fans of this durable, yet gorgeous stone. Here’s just a few reasons why we’ll always love marble…

1. Book matching is simply stunning

This stunning effect of book matching is achieved when a block of veined marble is cut into slabs (similar to a loaf of bread being cut into slices). The effect is simple stunning. We’re big fans of veined marble – the dark, dramatic versions are the best. Here, a contemporary bathroom has been decked out with huge slabs of book matched marble and the results are incredible.

2. It works well in the kitchen

Marble is heat resistant so is ideal for kitchens. The only problem is that it can be porus (so liquids such as oil and lemon juice can stain it) although if sealed properly this shouldn’t be a problem. This beautiful island unit has been covered in a beautiful slab of calacatta marble and we think it looks downright gorgeous.

Kitchen in need of a refresh? READ: Clever tricks to make your kitchen look more expensive

3. It looks oh so elegant

This simple bedroom scheme proves how marble can look effortlessly stylish. The cool grey tone means it works well with modern interiors. Warm wood and textured linen is a great way to warm it up – making it perfect for bedrooms.

4. A marble fireplace always looks luxurious

Marble has been used as a material in interiors for centuries. It’s resistance to heat has made it the choice for fire surrounds. From Elizabethan to Baroque and Regency to Victorian there are many different styles of marble fireplaces, but one thing is for sure, if you have a marble fire surround in your home consider yourself lucky. They are a thing of beauty.

5. Who doesn’t love the classic chequerboard design?

There are few houses were you can actually have a marble hallway – a glamorous Victorian villa, a striking Georgian townhouse, etc. But if you have one, enjoy. They are incredible (as this picture proves)…

Do you need decorating inspiration? READ: 8 ideas that will help you to become a braver decorator

6. It looks great with brass

First it was chrome, then it was copper. This season it’s all about brass. The cool grey tone of marble looks great teamed with the strong orange hue of brass. This striking bathroom is the ultimate in sophisticated luxury (and it mixes several new season trends)…

7. There are loads of fun ways to use it in your interior scheme

Jaw-droppingly beautiful book matched marble? Check. Ultra cool contemporary statement piece? Check. Yep, this wing-backed chair made from marble ticks just about everything on our wish list.

Will you be adding marble accents to your home?