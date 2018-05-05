Celebrate the Royal wedding in style with Marks and Spencer

Exclusive royal wedding gifts are available in store now at M&S

To commemorate the upcoming nuptials of Prince Henry of Wales and Meghan Markle, Marks & Spencer have created an exclusive royal wedding range. The collection features three memorable gifts that royal enthusiasts can treasure forever.

The limited edition gift range covers quintessentially British traditions. For sipping afternoon tea there are limited edition printed mugs. To accompany tea there are deliciously rich all-butter shortbread biscuits, presented in beautifully decorated tins. To serve guests in style and enhance your kitchen there’s a matching tea towel.

All three gifts feature a beautifully decorative coat of arms-style pattern and an illustration of the royal wedding venue – St George’s Chapel Windsor.

The biscuit tin

These aren’t just any biscuits…they’re Marks and Spencer royal biscuits! How very British to celebrate the happy day with a cup of tea and some traditional shortbread biscuits. The decorative tin makes a great keepsake. After the delicious biscuits have been devoured the tin provides the Ideal home to store kitchen knick-knacks.

Buy now: Royal Wedding Biscuit Tin, £6, M&S

The commemorative mug

Enjoy a very British brew in this commemorative Marks & Spencer mug. The delicate fine bone china looks effortlessly pretty, decorated with lustrous golf lettering and wedding bells. The metallic touches are complimented by shades of purple, very fitting given the Queen’s often spotted wearing lilac!

The keepsake tea towel

One can never have too many tea towels, especially pretty ones. Real royal wedding fans may prefer to frame this design, rather than dry the dishes. The tea towels

This charming commemorative collection that will remain in the family for years to come.

Three cheers to the happy couple, hip hip hooray!