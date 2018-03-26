Welcome to Martyr Worthy Manor

This impressive home is certainly ‘Worthy’ of attention! Set in an idyllic country plot of 36 acres on the edge of Itchen Valley, Hampshire, the grand house looks straight out of a period drama. The Grade-II listed home with Queen Anne origins has been lovingly renovated to the highest standard.

The main house comprises of eight bedrooms, a generous kitchen/diner, living room, multiple bathrooms, gym, study, games room, cellar, swimming pool and tennis court. In addition to this the property boasts cottages and outbuildings set within the grounds.

Take a tour of Martyr Worthy Manor

Wow, now that is what you call an impressive exterior. The attractive Grade-II listed building is surrounded by immaculate gardens.

This home is ready-made for busy family life. The large open-plan kitchen acts as a living room and dining area all in one. This room would be the hub of social activities, you can cook and entertain in one space.

The generous living space is plenty big enough to accommodate a gigantic sofa. A great space for family hangouts.

The bedroom offers fantastic views over the grounds, thanks to the generous sash windows.

We’re not convinced by carpets in bathrooms but the view might be enough to distract from the floor.

The large patio area provides a great space for summer entertaining. The well maintained gardens offer a meadow garden feel thanks to the mixed plant varieties.

A generous pool house is ideal for hosting summer soirees.

This impressive property is currently on the market with Savills Winchester, with a guide price of £5,500,000.

Martyr Worthy Manor is an exceptional family home – we don’t think it will be on the market for long. If only we had £5.5 million.