Hip high-street store Anthropologie has delved in the Liberty archive, using its iconic heritage prints on a new range of home accessories

As big fans of all things Liberty, we were delighted when we heard about an exciting collaboration with one of our favourite shops for quirky home finds – Anthropologie. The new collection features 16 iconic Liberty Fabrics adorning furniture, dinner and servingware, kitchen textiles and home accessories.

The project was initiated and led by Anthropologie’s Andrew Carnie – President of Home, Garden and Europe. ‘Like anyone who is passionate about design, I have always revered Liberty Fabrics as the very epitome of classic British style,’ he says. ‘I’ve been continually amazed by its constant reinvention, which has seen the brand remain fresh and relevant for well over a century.’

The furniture pieces are probably the most wow of the new collection. Handcrafted in the UK by a family-run furniture maker, the pieces retain the heritage feel of Liberty’s British roots. The elegant sofa above is upholstered in the reworked Feather Fan fabric – the geometric feather design has been supersized especially for this collaboration.

On the other side of the partnership, Liberty’s Jamie Millar, Creative Director of Liberty Fabrics says, ‘We are delighted to have worked with Anthropologie, helping them select some of our most iconic prints to reinterpret for this dazzling collection.’

Introduce a touch of timeless liberty style to mealtimes with the new china collection.

The small-scale berry and leaf print of the Wiltshire design (above) has been updated with a bouquet of roses, chrysanthemums and foxgloves to add a more dramatic feel to the design. The quirky shape is very in keeping with the playfulness of Anthropologie’s homeware – it’s always about adding character and personality to interiors.

For a more traditional feel, opt for the Mabelle dinner plate. The new design is a fresh look at the beautiful Indian chintz patterns of the 17th and 18th centuries.

The easiest way to add a signature Liberty Fabric to your kitchen is with a simple tea towel. This set of three is ideal for adding a pretty feminine touch to the everyday tasks. Each one features a different iconic Liberty Fabric print – Nina Taylor, Bonnie Bloom and Wiltshire Berry.

Hunker down in a fashionable manner this winter with this luxurious Velvet Strawberry Thief quilt. The enchanting print was originally designed by William Morris in 1883, first produced as a furnishing fabric by Liberty in 1979 – it’s become an instantly recognisable classic.

You’ll be guaranteed to be sitting pretty in this beautifully upholstered armchair. The Mid-century shape is enhanced by the statement Strawberry Thief fabric, an ideal key piece to add the wow factor to a living room. It’s contemporary design and heritage fabric print is the perfect marriage between classic and modern design.

This new range was launched to coincide with London Design Week and is expected to be a sell out. Be quick to snap up some Liberty fabulousness for your home.