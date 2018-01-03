Get off on the right foot in 2018 with our home resolutions for a calm, clutter-free and stylish space

We know the feeling. You’ve packed away your decorations for another year but now your home looks a little lacklustre without them. Well, it’s time to get back on track. Our interiors-based resolutions are stylish, smart, purse-friendly and, above all, easy. Claim a few as your own and make this the year of style in your home.

Keep calm in 2018: Restore the balance at home for the New Year with these Feng shui tips

1. Rearrange your living room

Did you move things around in your living room to accommodate your Christmas tree? Does the space work better than before? Try a new arrangement. If nothing naturally replaces the tree as the room’s focal point, think hard about what’s going to catch your eye as you walk in.

2. Develop good style habits

Empty magazine racks monthly. Replace your flowers weekly with a fresh bunch from the supermarket. Make the bed properly and plump those cushions daily. Pop used cups and glasses in the dishwasher every night before bed. Once you get into a routine, having a neat home that’s the envy of friends will become second nature.

You could also start a ‘Home Treats’ savings pot and allow yourself a small buy once a month to cheer up your space.

3. Tackle the toys and games

We can’t promise miracles, but we have a few tips you could try. Start by watching what toys the kids play with since receiving their new Christmas ones. Propose having a sort out by half term, and from then on start a ‘one toy in, one toy out’. Tell the kids that any old toys, books or games that have fallen out of favour should be put in a box for the charity shop. Or encourage kids to set up a swap shop with friends, exchanging to try new books or games.

Pop any soft toys in a pillowcase and wash and dry according to their labels. If they can’t be washed, use a sticky roller to get rid of any dust. Replace any broken cardboard game boxes with plastic tubs (clean ice cream ones are ideal). They’ll be more robust, too.

Related: Children’s room ideas

4. Do a storage basket audit

Lots of baskets are very handy, but don’t let them fill up with random content. Use them to keep similar things – such as birthday card and ribbon – together. Spend a good hour filing away like with like. Can’t see what’s inside a storage basket? Write down the contents on a luggage label and hang it from the handle or lid.

5. Give your bed a makeover

Spruce up your bedroom with a new bed linen set. You’re bound to find a bargain post-Christmas – and even if you can’t find a full matching set on sale, you could experiment by mixing and matching patterns. Does each of your beds and pillows have mattress and pillow protectors? If not, buy some, or if you have them already, when was the last time you washed them?

Cut down any worn bedsheets into small squares for dusters, or use as dust sheets for decorating.

6. Learn to knit or crochet

Set up a pretty wicker basket and fill it with wool and your needles or hooks. Keeping your craft out on show will make you more likely to do it. Also, it creates a little ‘stylist’s moment’, even if your handiwork isn’t quite up there with the knitting gods.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Give the basket a clean once in a while with a squirt of furniture polish and a toothbrush, then buff with a soft lint-free brush.

7. Encourage the whole family to tidy up

Find hooks with everyone’s initials on them and also a box with their name on that you can keep in a communal area like a hallway or kitchen. Then encourage everyone to put away their own things – you’ll soon see who isn’t pulling their weight!

8. Sort out your wardrobe

Pack away your party clothes, but be ruthless and give anything to charity that you didn’t wear this festive period. Or perhaps get creative and turn that sequinned to from 10 years ago into a boudoir cushion.

Invest in some smart clothes hangers, maybe treating your home to a clutter-busting buy every other month.

9. Do more with the underused areas of your home

Think backs of doors, at low level (such as under a bed or sofa) or in the opposite corner of a room to where you usually sit. These neglected areas are often not working as hard as they could be.

Shop with these newly discovered areas in mind and go armed with dimensions. For example, know how deep the space is under your sofa so you can buy boxes on wheels. Or increase the potential of the back of a door with over-the-door hooks, canvas pocket holders or wire racks. Store and Ikea have a fab selection.

You could even frame a door with shelving. Using the wall around and above the door will give you valuable extra storage space while creating a striking feature. Divide into cubbyholes with chunky floating shelves.

10. Check your first-aid supplies…

Go through your first-aid cabinet or tin and check the dates on medicines. Throw away anything old and expired and make a list of what needs replenishing. Stock up on extra plasters, too.

Related: Bathroom trends 2018 – the best new looks for your space

11. …and shoe kit

Talking of kits, you could also restock your shoe-cleaning box. Buy new laces and check what specialist cleaners and protectors you already have, so you don’t buy unnecessary ones when you treat yourself to new shoes in the sale.

12. Make that New Year health kick easier

Top up jars with guilt-free treats, such as herbal tea bags and dried fruit and leave them on display. You’re more likely to reach for these than naughty snacks if you can see them easily.

13. Get set for summer

It may seem a long way away, but now is a great time to sort out and clean outdoor toys. Pack away roller stakes, games and so on into their own plastic tubs, making sure they’re with the right pair/ball, etc. You could also set up a ‘go bag’ that has everything you need for a day out. Then when the warm weather finally arrives, you’re all set.

Clear out your shed, and check over your garden tools while you’re there. Do you need new wire for a streamer or oil for your hedge cutters? If so, sort it now so you are ready come the better weather.

14. Reorganise your cleaning cupboard

Check out what’s under your kitchen sink – you’ll be amazed at the half-used bottles of cleaning product. Use these up first before buying new ones. Sort through your dishcloths and tea towels, putting discoloured ones in a bag ready to deal with leaks and emergencies.

Related: Kitchen trends 2018 – the stunning and surprising new looks you need to see

15. Carry out a crockery audit

Video Of The Week

Empty, wash and put back the contents of all your crockery cupboards. Use this opportunity to check out the plate and glass situation post Christmas. Were there any damages or pieces that you need to replace? Head to the sales and bag a bargain or two.