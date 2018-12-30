Bathroom trends 2019 – the best new looks for your space

These are the suites, showers, colours and fittings to choose now for a bathroom you'll love for years to come

Whatever your style – whether you’re after a sleek, clutter-free family space or a splash of hotel-style chic – if you’re planning to refresh your bathroom, we’ve got it covered

From statement baths to space-saving storage, we’ve selected the most inspiring in our round up of bathroom trends 2019. Enjoy!

1. Create an urban oasis

Showcase geo-patterned tiles on both walls and floors in modern and blush hues for a modern feel. Choose a contemporary angled basin and bath, team with black taps and fittings, and arrange plenty of planters with steam-loving tropical plants.

Buy now: Illusion blush matt tiles, £32.85 per sq m, British Ceramic Tile

2. Add subtle shimmers

Add glam to an all-white bathroom with tiles that catch the light to reveal a subtle pattern. Pair with white marble floor tiles and splashes of green – two more of our favourite looks for 2019.

Available soon: Hawthorn white tiles, £34.60 per sq m, Laura Ashley range, British Ceramic Tile

3. Go bold with blue sanitaryware

Don’t be bland – be bold! Give your bathroom a bit of character by adding a splash of bright colour. Coloured baths and basins are coming back, but in bolder shades than 1970s avocado, adding a sense of drama and luxury.

‘What’s set to turn our heads in 2019 is the emergence of blue sanitaryware as a cool alternative to white,’ says CP Hart’s Rachel Martin. ‘Look out for powdery blue baths, basins and WCs teamed with polished chrome or gold taps.’ ‘Clean white furniture anchors the trend and is particularly striking when finished with marble door fronts or textured stone surfaces.’

4. Relax with rustic and industrial furniture

Natural materials and industrial fittings are another strong look for bathrooms in 2019, and needn’t cost a fortune. You can easily upgrade your washstand to something with a bit more character, like this chunky wooden plinth.

Ask your builder to make a simple timber frame, or epicycle an old table or sideboard, setting your basin on top.

5. The Crittall comeback continues

Speaking of industrial fittings, the most popular of the lot in 2019 is destined to be the Crittall-style shower screen. Th grid design frames the area and has a more modern, urban feel than plain glass.

Enquire online: Soho black wet room screen, from £709.99, Impey Showers

6. Bathroom wallpaper

Cheaper than tiling, wallpapering your bathroom can add stunning colour and take plain white tiles to a whole new level. Avoid papering directly behind a bath or basin and try sealing the paper with a matt decorator’s varnish.

7. Metallic glamour

Chrome has been the king of the bathroom for some time but, as with kitchens, this is changes.

Though we’re not advocating the return of gaudy swan-shaped brassware or wall to wall coper tiles, there is definitely a trend emerging for modern metallic finished, and it’s worth tapping into for your new bathroom design.

As the name suggests, brassware has the metal at its heart, as it’s a durable material. Usually the brass core is treated with chrome or nickel to produce the shiny steel look we’ve been in love with for so long.

Video Of The Week

Now, inspired by the return of copper and brass elsewhere in the home, taps are shrugging off their silver coating for a new, more luxurious look.

For traditional schemes, go for taps and pipework in brushed copper or antique gold, as these will give a softer finish. Buy the best you can afford, too, as poorly plated taps will tarnish easily. Go for high-density, high carat gold plate on a nickel base for optimum longevity and durability.