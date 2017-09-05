The Primarni version of designer fragrance brand Diptyque's Pomander candle is set to fly off the shelves

Designer candles are something of a status symbol, right? Heady scents and instantly recognisable iconic branding, an expensive candle in your living room is an indulgent – though not altogether necessary – luxury that we can’t all afford.

Thankfully for us mere mortals, high-street brands are cottoning on to the fact that we all love a little bit of glamour in our lives. And several are bringing out their own products to rival even the most established brands.

Earlier this year we brought you the truly fabulous news that Aldi – saver of budgets nationwide – was permanently introducing their sell-out Jo Malone style candles to their homeware range. At the bargain price of just £4.

More heavenly scents: Back for good – the £4 candle that Aldi says rivals Jo Malone

And now high-street favourite Primark is following suit, with a scent inspired by fancy candle brand Diptyque.

Though they haven’t gone all out imitation with this candle – hey, they say it’s the sincerest form of flattery – Primark’s own £3 version of the cult classic £45 Diptyque Pomander has impressively similar notes.

The high-end version is famous for its scent ‘reminiscent of a Christmas orange, sprinkled with cloves and cinnamon’. But equally festive is the Primark Spiced Orange and Cinnamon imitation, which has a burning time of just a few hours less than the iconic brand.

It will burn for up to 45 hours, while it’s more expensive counterpart comes in at up to 60 hours. But with a price difference of £42, we’re inclined to think the sacrifice might just be worth it!

This isn’t the first time Primarni’s impressive candle collection has made headlines. Their beachy scented Yankee Candle-a-likes have previously caused a similar stir among home-fragrance lovers.

Candle fanatic? This Harry Potter candle burns down to reveal your Hogwarts house

And it’s not always the similarities to well-known brands that grab our attention. Other scents in the collection include the truly mouthwatering Salted Caramel Brownie candle. Complete with on-trend metallic tin encasement, it smells good enough to eat – although we wouldn’t advise it!

Written by Marianna Manson