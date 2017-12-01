The Jo Malone inspired Aldi candles and diffusers have proved so hugely successful, they’re now staples on the Specialbuys shelves. Just in time for Christmas the discount supermarket is now adding a NEW limited edition fragrances and gift sets.

Aldi’s phenomenally popular Hotel Collection of candles and diffusers are set to return to shelves next week.

With even more seasonal scents to choose from, including Bitter Orange, Rose Noir and Sweet Almond & Macaroon. The new festive scents join the classic best-selling scents of Lime, Basil & Mandarin, Pomegranate and Peony.

The limited edition scents and gifts are available in-store from Thursday 12th December.

They won’t hang around for long so be quick – once they’re gone, they’re gone!

New Aldi candle scents for Christmas 2019

The magnificent 4-wick candles make for real festive showstoppers. New for 2019 is the deliciously seasonal scent ‘Bitter Orange’. It feels very familiar – perhaps we’re just thinking of Jo Malone’s ‘Orange Bitters’?!

The new scent is available in addition to the classic Pomegranate scent. With an impressive 270 hours of burn time, it will see you through the whole of Christmas.

Coming Soon: Hotel Collection Hurricane 2.5kg Gift Candles, £19.99 each, Aldi

Best-selling centrepiece candle is making a welcome return this Christmas, in a new beautiful iridescent and antique gold design. Available in new Rose Noir and classic Pomegranate aromas, with 70 hours of burn time, these candles will ensure homes smell delicious through to the New Year and beyond.

Coming soon: Hotel Collection700g Candle Centrepiece, £9.99 each

New for Christmas 2019 are the sets of three full-size 100ml diffusers. The sets include the classic fragrances Lime, Basil & Mandarin and Pomegranate, along with brand new scent Bitter Orange.

Ideal to fill homes with a subtle fragrance lasting for around two months, what homeowner wouldn’t love this gift set for Christmas?

Coming soon: Hotel Collection Reed Diffuser Gift Set, £9.99, Aldi

The original Aldi candles

When you think of scented candles, it’s fair to say that budget German supermarkets aren’t perhaps where you would expect to find them. However back in March 2017, the Aldi versions of three of Jo Malone’s most popular fragrances were so highly in demand, they sold out.

At just £3.99 for 290g, a price that has not risen in the years since launch btw, it’s no wonder the Aldi candles fly off the shelves. When you compare the Lime, Basil & Mandarin, Pomegranate Noir and Freesia Pear candles to high-end brands the savings are huge.

The Luxury three wick candle is the ideal centrepiece for the dining table. This 700g candle is bench-marked against Jo Malone’s Deluxe candles which sell for £120, this deliciously scented three-wick wonder is just £9.99!

With their glass jars and metal lids, not to mention the near-identical names, the candles don’t have much to distinguish them visually from the £44 Jo Malone candles. Not surprisingly, during the sell out in March, people were putting the Aldi candles on eBay at highly inflated prices!

The indulgent candle gift sets are just £9.99 each, contain three single wick travel candles, ideal for any candle fan! Available in two scent combinations of Lime, Basil & Mandarin; Pomegranate Noir and Freesia & Pear. The second combination includes Orris & Sandalwood; Sage & Sea Salt and Red Roses.

Room sprays don’t get much better than Freesia & Pear; Lime, Basil & Mandarin; Pomegranate Noir or Red Roses! All of which are available as Aldi luxury room sprays, individually wrapped in the beautiful packaging – that is so smart already, all you need do is add a bow on top.

With regards to the candle itself, John Davis at European Flavours & Fragrances, Aldi’s fragrance house, explains, ‘Not only do Aldi’s premium candles equal the quality, strength and performance of high-end alternatives, they are significantly larger than their premium counterparts. Meaning the fragrance is likely to be stronger, too.’

‘Our customers loved the luxury candles when we first launched them,’ says Tony Baines, joint managing director of corporate buying at Aldi ‘We listened to customer feedback and the candles back in store, permanently.’

‘The range is a great example of our commitment to offer premium products at amazingly low prices. Allowing customers to buy luxury products without over-spending or compromising.’