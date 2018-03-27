Step inside this unbelievably quirky London townhouse

This characterful home is owned by an interior designer who clearly has a flare for creating imaginative spaces

Step inside this stunning 18th century property in the heart of London’s East end. This quirky London townhouse has been lovingly restored over the years to retain it’s period charm. Packed full of character, this home has to be seen to be believed.

They say your home should reflect your personality. We’re guessing this home owner is a larger than life character based on this exuberant interiors scheme…

Take a look around

The 4 bedroom property is laid out over four floors. The double reception room is a great living space, boasting many attractive original features. The Parquet flooring and wall paneling are stunning features in period houses.

The broody dark walls are very on-trend and perfect for highlighting the colorful accessories.

The interior celebrates a love of Japanese art and furniture. The gold filigree wall plays the perfect backdrop to a plush velvet sofa full of decorative chinoiserie cushions.

The glamorous artwork displayed on an easel and the pom-pom ceiling feature add a sense of decadence to this living space. The gold ceiling exudes elegance.

The bedroom is kept simple, in comparison to the rest of the house. Neutral painted walls are enhanced by wall-art and stained oak floorboards are dressed with decorative rugs.

This opulent bathroom is perfect for a spot of decadent bathing. The statuesque aluminium bath is surrounded by flamboyant touches – the lion’s head tap (yes, that is a tap!) and the hand-painted gold chinoiserie wallpaper by de Gournay.

This quirky property is currently on the market with Savills London, with a guide price of £2,000,000

Not a bad price tag for a house in the heart of East London, packed full of personality.