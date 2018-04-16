Take a snoop around this £4.25 million Grade II-listed Georgian house

Tamara Kelly
By

This exceptional home is a modern marvel not to be missed

From the outside this period Grade II-listed Georgian terraced house looks every bit the  traditional home, but on the inside it’s a haven of modern design. This property is a beautiful example of how modern interiors can be perfectly at home in a more traditional aesthetic.

Enjoy a tour of this famous house: Aubrey Walk, once home to legend Dusty Springfield!

The house boasts five floors of pure enviable interior space playing host to five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a bespoke kitchen.

Image credit: Savills

The exterior has a regal feel to it. You might be surprised to see the ultra hip interior that lies behind the doors…

Image Credit: Savills

As we step inside we’re immediately greeting with a grand looking central staircase. The rich red carpet is beautifully offset by the beaming white wood flooring.

Image Credit: Savills

Notable features include Venetian polished plaster walls, period features and Georgian architecture. The original box sash windows and paneling offer further period  charm.

Image Credit: Savills

The lower ground floor has been extended and re-configured by the current owners to accommodate a bespoke Strato Cucine kitchen. This modern kitchen is now a huge space, filled with natural light thanks to the glass panelled ceiling.

Who wouldn’t want an entire wall of stocked wine fridges?

Image Credit: Savills

At the other end of the uber cool kitchen is this delightful relaxing reading nook filled with books.

Image Credit: Savills

The reconfigured kitchen/dining area overlooks the rear garden and reflective pool. It’s a pretty idyllic view of green space, not what you might expect to find in the heart of London’s east end.

Image Credit: Savills

The HUGE master bedroom includes a central ceiling rose, black marble fireplace mantle and original painted murals on the walls.

Image Credit: Savills


Image Credit: Savills

The impressive garden was designed by Stuart Craine. The space features a spectacular mirrored water fountain and on-trend Japanese style steps. In the middle sits a large limestone island, ideal for summer parties, surrounded with water.

Image Credit: Savills

Like a lot of the surrounding Shoreditch neighbourhood, this place really comes to life after dark.

Image Credit: Savills

This grand home is currently on the market with Savills,  with a guide price of £4,250,000

Could you see yourself living in such a contemporary space?

