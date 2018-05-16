Welcome to Thorpe Hall. Set on a small historical estate extending to approximately 85 acres, you could call this impressive house home – if you have £6 million that is!

Your dreams of living on a grand country estate could come true, as this property’s currently on the market. Thorpe Hall is a handsome Grade-II listed country house that has been restored and extensively decorated. The result is an impressive country house where 21st century craftsmanship meets original 18th century standings.

The regal looking house boasts an impressive 12 bedrooms, enough for even the biggest of families.

The estate

The substantial house sits on the border between two historic counties, Yorkshire and Co Durham, on the south bank of the River Tees.

As you might expect from an estate of this standard, there are numerous outbuildings and cottages included in the sale.

Thorpe Hall’s picturesque exterior

The beautifully romantic looking exterior has been loving restored to maintain its original charm and character.

Hallway

Make a entrance! The hallway is a vision of period character, from the architrave to the wide sweeping staircase. The sheer space creates an impressive reception room to greet guests.

The kitchen

Wow. Where to start? This kitchen literally has it all. From an Aga to a huge American fridge freezer, its loaded with chef essentials.

The living rooms

The flamboyant interiors are the work of Interior Designer Mark Gillette. The main rooms were returned to their original purpose, namely the living room, dining room and library. Each generously sized room offers excellent space for entertaining and family life.

A dining room fit to host a banquet. The decor is OTT, but in keeping with the regal feel of the property.

The grounds

The beautifully manicured gardens are the work of leading garden designer Arne Maynard.

The Nation Trust-worthy garden will require professional gardeners to maintain them.

This incredibly regal looking home is currently on the market with Savills York, with an asking price of £6,000,000

Could you see yourself living in a house this plush?