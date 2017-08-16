We’ve found low-cost doubles for cool, Scandi-style homeware

Introduce a playful twist to your home – whatever your budget – with these key pieces. Can you guess which are the style steals?

You’ve got to hand it to the Scandinavians – when it comes to creating practical and unfussy but still chic and inviting interiors, they really know what they’re doing. What’s more, the Scandi aesthetic is suited to pretty much any property, from boxy new-builds to period terraces, so anyone can give it a go.

The key to nailing a cool, Scandi-style scheme is to mix soft textures, raw and contemporary materials, strong geometric shapes and pops of pastel.

We’ve picked out some key pieces that will help you recreate the look at home. But we’ve also done some digging and found affordable alternatives, should your budget not stretch to our ideal picks. Enjoy!

The basket table

Our ideal pick is from Danish design house Ferm Living and doubles as handy storage for magazines or cushions. The taller great deal doesn’t offer storage but it is shallower, so you can squeeze it into a smaller space.

Ideal: Ferm Living wire basket table with Smoked Oak lid, £134, Amara

Great deal: JAR Paulownia and White Metal Side Table, £47.99, Maisons du Monde

The vase

There’s no quicker way to get the look than add one of these geometric vases to the nearest surface. They look good with or without flowers and foliage.

Ideal: White Dolomite vase, £12, JD Williams Home

Great deal: Small ceramic vase, £6, Sainsbury’s Home (in store only)

The print

As Dorothy once said, ‘There’s no place like home’, but these map prints are a pretty reminder that there’s a whole world out there to explore.

Ideal: A3 Home map print, £22.50, Notonthehighstreet.com

Great deal: Life Takes You personalised world map print, £14.50. Of Life & Lemons

The cushion

Clean geometric prints like these work well with Mid-Century pieces of furniture. Mix in this bold mustard cushion with more muted grey and powder-blue soft furnishings.

Ideal: Scion Tetra cushion, £30, House of Fraser

Great deal: Trio cushion in Mustard, £20, Made.com

Whether you plan to save or splurge on these stylish buys, they’re a great way to give your living room a quick and contemporary new look.