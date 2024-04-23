M&S' striped table lamps are our new lighting obsession – we might even prefer them to the viral Kirsten lamp

If there's one thing M&S has been absolutely on the ball with recently, it's bringing out stylish table lamps that have quickly become a hit among lighting enthusiasts.

We first saw the retailer's success in the five-time-sell-out Kirsten lamp which boasted an on-trend checked base and scalloped lampshade that was loved by many shoppers. Therefore, it only makes sense that M&S has introduced a new collection of striped table lamps that we predict will set the standard for this season's biggest lighting trends to date.

As part of M&S' homeware launches for spring and summer, they have released not just one but four new striped table lamps that we're nothing less than obsessed with. This includes the Lola, Oti, Hattie, and Ollie table lamps – with prices starting from £49.50 and all available in a gorgeous selection of colourways to choose from to suit your respective living room colour scheme.

M&S striped table lamps

Similar to the sellout Kirsten lamp, each of the newly launched striped table lamps has a ceramic base with cone-shaped lampshades. Although they share many similarities, they're all slightly different in their own way while still being equally gorgeous living room lighting additions.

The Art Deco-inspired Lola table lamp features a vertical chunky striped pattern and an elegant shade with contrasting trim and is available in green, ochre, and red. It's the cheapest of the bunch, priced the same as the Kirsten lamp at £49.50.

The Oti table lamp, on the other hand, has stripes going horizontally and is only available in an ochre or green colourway, with a lampshade of a coordinating colour. It's one of the most expensive of the new striped table lamps, priced at £69.

The Hattie table lamp marries two of our favourite home decor trends, stripes and scallops. The scalloped home furnishing trend is one that we saw tenfold last year, and it showed no signs of slowing down throughout 2024.

If you're after something timeless and contemporary, this £69 table lamp available in ochre and green might be the perfect fit.

Lastly, we have the Ollie table lamp and we have to admit, this one might just be our absolute favourite among M&S' new lighting releases. This table lamp boasts a glossy ceramic base with bright, painterly stripes and a matching lampshade.

We think its contemporary silhouette and design make it a statement lighting option for a bedroom or dining room that is sure to strike up a conversation from those who spot it displayed proudly in your home. The only thing with the Ollie table lamp is it's only available in a green colourway, but honestly, it's so pretty that we don't even feel limited in choices.

We predict that these new striped table lamps will likely be sell-outs, so much so that we're already anticipating that it will expand into an entire range like M&S' Kirsten range, which features everything from vases and other lighting options like pendant lights and wall lights.

If you're just as obsessed with these new striped table lamps just like we are, we suggest nabbing one sooner rather than later because if the Kirsten lamp's success taught us anything, it's to get in while it's early.