Primark wows with its latest home collection

The Minimalux Collection is a sleek new homeware range, featuring everything from bedding to soft furnishings and lighting

Primark is well-known as the place to head to on the high street for designer-inspired fashion bargains, but maybe less so for its homeware? All that may be about to change thanks to the new Minimalux Collection of home accessories, soft furnishings and lighting.

The price points are low as you’d expect with Primark, but the style stakes are the highest we’ve seen from this high street giant.

Dress sofas and armchairs with very little cost thanks to the range of textured soft furnishings. A simple throw draped in the right way or a tactile cushion can totally transform a sofa, creating an inviting place to snuggle up. The colours are kept simple with aqua blue, pastel pink and soft peachy metallics, all great shades for cool summer vibes.

Super Soft Throws, from £4; Faux fur cushions, £7 each; Textured cushions, from £3 each; White Marble Vase, £3; Marble Jar Candle, £5

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? This copper beauty is only £5 and you can’t say fairer than that really can you? The quirky metallic design looks like a modern take on the starburst mirror, with the surrounding loops feeling reminiscent of bursting sun beams. Hung from a simple chain it would make a statement in any room.

Copper Wire Mirror, £5

Refresh a teenagers bedroom on a budget with the help of this chic geometric bedding set. Soft Geometrics are big trend news this summer, making this design a sure winner for a children’s room. The soft throws in pink and grey are the perfect accessories to compliment the look, adding another layer of texture to beautifully dress a bed.

Standing Clipper Desk Lamp, £8; Geometric Print cushion, £7; Soft Throws, £9 each; Geometric bedding, from £10

You can never have too much storage for any and every room in the home. The marble-effect fabric gives an otherwise plain white storage basket a designer edge, making these stylish baskets the perfect storage solution for a bedroom or bathroom. They are pretty enough to have on display, as opposed to being hidden away.

Woven Basket, £8 set of 2

Give a home office a modern makeover with a little help from the stationery buys and accessories. One of our favourite picks is the Copper Memo board (seen above) with the fashionable marble print background and mini pegs on strings to attach important memos, reminder or photos. Functional yet fabulous accessories are a great way to add personality to an office space.

This uber stylish desk lamp is another firm favourite on our shopping wish list! It’s a modern take on the task lamp, with a geometric design shade encasing a cool exposed filament bulb. The Copper hexagon design is also available in a lamp shade pendant that you simply attach around your existing light fitting, making it an easy no-fuss solution to updating a ceiling light – and that’s only £8 too!

Standing Copper Desk Lamp, £8

The collection is in stores now (hopefully online very soon too) and will continue to be available until September, or while stocks last.