Kitchen tile ideas are one of the simplest ways to refresh a kitchen, offering an opportunity to trial out a colour, texture, or pattern in a smaller space. However, if like me, you have expensive taste in interiors, you'll likely find that this relatively small space can become rather expensive. That is, until Ca' Pietra released their Portare collection with B&Q - a range of tiles that offer a premium look without the pricetag.

The collection features both indoor and outdoor tiles, and there truly is something for everyone. From rich green zellige tiles to terracotta-effect porcelain tiles that are screaming out to be used on kitchen flooring, this selection doesn't scrimp on style.

The best part of this collaboration is, of course, the price. Starting at around £50 per m², it's much more affordable to build your dream kitchen tile display, or spruce up another area of your home.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra / B&Q)

'Portare for B&Q is a unique collection, designed exclusively for this partnership, and it introduces people to our approach to tiles in a way that feels accessible without losing depth or character,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'Every design has been shaped around real homes and real decisions, from choosing a dependable foundation tile to feeling confident enough to introduce pattern, texture or an indoor–outdoor flow. Being available through B&Q means customers can discover Ca’ Pietra at an earlier stage in their design journey, explore the range in person, and build spaces that feel personal and long-lasting, supported by quality and detail that remain central to everything we do,' she adds.

I was lucky enough to get a preview of this collection in person before it launched, and it was evident from the get-go just how much effort has been put in to preserve the high-end quality of the Ca' Pietra brand, albeit at a more accessible price point.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra / B&Q)

My favourite tile from the range was the Portico White Gloss (pictured above), which offers a slightly alternative take on the ever-popular scallop trend. The Digbeth tile is another personal favourite, with a slim ribbed-effect that mimics the appearance of bamboo. Textured tiles are a big emerging bathroom trend for 2026, and this is a great way to achieve the look for less.

These tiles have been designed with versatility in mind. They can be used throughout a kitchen, bathroom or even outdoors, so you can create a cohesive look and shop for your whole home in one space.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra / B&Q)

From marble and limestone to porcelain that flows seamlessly throughout your home, you can use this collection to dial into a new trend or to create a timeless tile scheme that will stand the test of time.

These are some of my favourite picks from the collection to inspire your space, no matter your taste.

Shop the Ca' Pietra Portare collection

Sometimes all your kitchen needs is an update to a small area of the design - tiles are the perfect way to do so, whether it's a backsplash or a bigger project.