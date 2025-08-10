I look at kitchen tiles day in, day out – these are the 5 best places to buy kitchen tiles for any design scheme

When you're undergoing a kitchen renovation, there are a number of materials and design features you'll want to tick off. Flooring and wall tiles are two core components of your design, and with both, you'll need to know where to buy kitchen tiles.

Tiles are priced individually, so comparing costs isn't as immediately clear cut as weighing up other quotes. There's also a lot to consider when it comes to choosing the right materials for your kitchen tile ideas. A kitchen is a high traffic zone with lots of splashes and spills, so picking hardwearing tiles that won't stain is key. This doesn't mean you can't choose tiles for style purposes though - there are so many fun designs and colour palettes that will transform your kitchen.

I spend every working day looking at dreamy kitchen designs with some of the best tile choices, so I'm well placed when it comes to sourcing the very best brands to buy from. Whether you're looking at revamping your kitchen flooring ideas or adding personality to a kitchen splashback idea, these tile brands will be the perfect place to peruse.

1. Fired Earth

What they're known for: Classic, high-end heritage tiles

It only feels right to start off this tile directory with a brand that is high on the wishlist. Fired Earth might not be the most affordable spot to shop for kitchen tiles, but they are some of the most beautiful.

The company began in 1983 selling terracotta floor tiles on an Oxfordshire farm, and now has over 30 showrooms across the UK. Fired Earth has an authentic, heritage feel with high-quality, handcrafted (where possible) tiles that are designed to last a lifetime.

As a result, many of the styles of tiles Fired Earth specialises in have a traditional look. Their design DNA is rooted in timeless style, so expect to see classic terracotta tiles, patterned Victorian tiles and Delft amongst the collections.

Most of the simple beige or grey stone tiles sit around the £50 per square metre mark, and the most affordable is the Axis Sand Tile for £29.97 per square metre.

2. Ca' Pietra

What they're known for: Design-led, playful tiles (and chic neutral options)

Ca' Pietra is a firm favourite on the Ideal Home desk. They are a British, family-owned brand that sources tiles from around the world, but they also produce many tiles in-house in Wiltshire.

They're sculptors of natural stone, from limestone flagstones to marble mosaics. They also sell sandstone, slate, terracotta, porcelain, glass, reformed stone, click floor tiles, terrazzo and marble. Despite being rooted in traditional production and quality, Ca' Pietra always has their finger on the pulse of the latest trends and lay patterns to inspire a trendy kitchen design.

If you've spotted a gorgeous tile in a kitchen on social media, chances are it's Ca' Pietra. Even the most simple of subway tiles suddenly look sublime in the lay patterns they suggest, adding the perfect amount of interest to your kitchen.

3. Otto Tiles

What they're known for: Holiday-inspired hues that transport you to bazaars and sunnier shores.

Otto Tiles is another independent tile brand that we are big fans of. I met the founder, Damla Turgut, recently and was immediately besotted by her and thus, the brand's story and clear identity.

Taking one look at Otto Tiles' collection will make it clear where Damla finds design inspiration. Founded in Istanbul, the use of colour and abstract pattern in the tiles will bring a slice of Turkey to your kitchen. Many of the most popular tiles feature half-moon designs and other simple shapes, making them perfect for more contemporary kitchen designs.

The Mediterranean Collection is one of my personal favourites as it leans towards neutral hues with handcrafted textures, reminiscient of holiday villas in quaint Spanish towns.

4. B&Q

What they're known for: Easy to choose from tiles that suit any budget

While we love championing independent tile brands, when you're on a tight budget or need to get a project done quickly, sometimes a high street brand is the simple option.

B&Q has over 2,000 options for bathroom and kitchen tiles in a whole array of patterns and colours. Many are simple subway tiles in neutral and on-trend colourways, but there are some more out-there designs too, like this ceramic grey star patterned tile for £16.93 per square metre.

5. Bert & May

What they're known for: Abstract designs in warm, muted colour palettes

Tiles are traditionally found in high quantities in Mediterranean interiors due to the cooling nature, which results in many of the designs we see clearly taking inspiration from the colour palettes found in these regions. However, one brand that does this best is Bert & May.

Founder, Lee Thornley, created the brand in Spain in 2004 after building his boutique hotel, Casa La Siesta in Cadiz. When designing the interiors of this restored country house, Lee found a talent in sourcing reclaimed materials and thus, Bert & May was born.

With materials ranging from Zellige to cement and porcelain, the designs are mostly in muted pastel shades and warm terracotta hues. Our top tip is that there's an outlet section on the site, so you can score tiles up to 40% off with delivery within a week.

Where else to buy kitchen tiles

Many of these featured tile brands are independent and made in the UK, meaning they are often times a little bit more expensive. If you're less focused on achieving a specific patterned design or niche colour, then there are a number of household name brands to try that are all go-to places to find floor and wall tiles. I've included the list of some of our editors' other top picks below.

Do you have any favourite brands to shop for kitchen tiles? Let us know if we've missed any great spots to find glorious tiles below.