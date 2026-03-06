If you want to breathe new life into your kitchen but can't quite work out what you need to change, it might be worth looking at your appliances first.

It could be that you're saddled with an air fryer that doesn't speak to you design-wise (in other words, it's a bit unsightly) or that yours is past its best in terms of performance. If that's you then I've found a deal on one of the best air fryers I've tested which will also brighten up your worktop: Our Place's Wonder Oven, which is now on sale for £164.95 down from £195 at QVC.

I tested this wonderfully compact air fryer way back in 2024 in my Our Place Wonder Oven review and I think it's still the prettiest of its kind out there. Here's why else this £30 discount is worth your time.

Though this oven is small, its power is still mighty and it's definitely a faster cooking method than your built-in version. It also has the added benefit of multi-level space with three interchangeable accessories giving it versatility.

You can choose between the included rack, tray or air frying basket and use multiple of these attachments at the same time. The functionality with this oven is impressive too – it's not just air frying on offer. You can also bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil (which to us here in the UK means grill).

Another secret weapon with this mini oven is that it has a steam element. In the top left corner there's a small cap which you can unscrew and fill with water in order to add moistness to a wide range of foods.

(Image credit: Future)

I used this oven for months in my kitchen and I loved how easy it was to program, with just the simple turn of a dial, as well as how it looked in my kitchen. Though it's small, the drop-down door means that you're not left cramming foods into baskets and instead you can utilise the full space of the 12 litres available to you.

The colours are such a huge draw too. I tried this oven in Steam, which is the perfect neutral but in the pink kitchen of my dreams I'd love to have one in Spice to bring a point of interest to the cooking space.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, Our Place is better known for its cookware – the Instagram-ubiqitous Always Pan being the brand's star product – but for its first foray into appliances in the UK, the Wonder Oven is an impressive product.

And at this bargain price at QVC, I'd definitely recommend it to anyone who wants to enliven a small kitchen or upgrade their current air fryer from something a little shabby to something much more chic. Could you see yourself levelling up to a Wonder Oven?