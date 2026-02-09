Jump to category:
Back To Top

Introducing the capsule tile collection from Ideal Home & Topps Tiles

These 20 pieces can be used in endless combinations to elevate your home

Rebecca Knight's avatar
By
published
Red reed tiles around a bathtub and grey tiles on both panel
(Image credit: Topps Tiles)
Jump to category:

If your kitchen is due for a revamp or your bathroom needs a fresh look, it might be time to update your tiles. But if you're not sure where to begin, might we suggest starting your search with the new Topps Tiles and Ideal Home collection?

Created in partnership with Ideal Home, the new 20-piece capsule collection from Topps Tiles is the perfect combination of style-savvy designs and practical materials. We know how daunting choosing the perfect tiles can be; you can't change them as easily as you would paint a wall, they're a big decision that needs to stand up to years of wear and tear and multiple trend cycles.

Green star tiles on a floor under a table

Statements™ Capello™ Forest Green Tile on the floor

(Image credit: Topps Tiles)

Timeless colours

The colour palette of the collection is designed to look at home in a modern or traditional scheme, by using a careful balance of timeless neutrals and moodier shades

White zellige effect tiles behind a kitchen sink

Tanjin™ Sand Tile is used on the splashback

(Image credit: Topps Tiles)

Warm and earthy neutrals might be a huge colour trend at the moment, but they're also the underpinnings of some of the most stylish and timeless colour schemes. There are plenty of these cosy neutrals in this collection – a mix of warm-toned shades including classic whites, beige, brown and terracotta.

These sumptuous neutrals form the perfect, versatile base for a room. They are complemented by muted shades of green, blue and charcoal in the collection, adding depth to your bathroom tile ideas or kitchen.

All about the texture

One of the best things about tiles is the texture they bring to a room. They can completely change how a kitchen or bathroom feels.

The new capsule collection uses the latest porcelain tile technology to deliver durable, natural-looking finishes, including slate, marble and wood-effect. The Zellige-inspired Tanjin tiles or terracotta-effect Cotto have a gorgeous handcrafted feel that will add warmth to a scheme.

Beige kitchen with wood-effect floor and marble splashback

Adalene™ Cognac Tile used on the floor, and Bellingham tile used as splashback

(Image credit: Topps Tiles)

Bold combinations

Now this is where the capsule collection comes into its own, offering endless opportunities for creativity in any sized space. We called it a 'capsule' collection for a reason.

These 20 designs can be put together in endless combinations and in different configurations to create a truly bespoke look for you.

Blue and white stripe tiles in a bathroom

Tanjin™ Tile used in blue and white in a stripe layout in the shower

(Image credit: Topps Tiles)

The Tanjin tiles, available in white, sand, olive and blue, can be mixed and matched to create checkerboards, stripes and geometric designs. While the Capello tile, with its star design, can be used to turn the splashback in a small kitchen into a design statement.

One of our personal favourites is tile drenching a small bathroom in Bellingham for a luxe marble-effect.

Marble effect tiles around a shower

Bellingham Tile used on the walls and floor

(Image credit: Topps Tiles)

What this collection is designed to do is to give you the building blocks to create your own showstopping look.

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend. 

Back To Top