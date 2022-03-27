AEG QX6 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner review – an upright and handheld vacuum

The AEG QX6 Animal is unlike any vacuum cleaner I have seen before. It’s a cordless vac with direct access to a handheld vac and onboard accessories, which is great for quickly switching between cleaning the floor to cleaning the stairs (for example).
As with all the best vacuum cleaners I’ve reviewed, the AEG QX6 Animal has been challenged with whatever gets thrown onto the floors of our home, and the general hardship which said floors endure on a daily basis. I’ve had it for a couple of months and used it as our main vac, which has really been a test for it. We’ve fairly recently had wool carpet fitted up the stairs, landing and in all three bedrooms so there’s been some fluff-balls to contend with, plus my long hair, so the brush bar has been put through its paces somewhat. Crumbs and rice crispies courtesy of my daughter have also been a contender, especially for the handheld vac. It’s not been an easy ride for the AEG QX6 Animal but it has been a good one to have nearby.
Intrigued? Read on to hear how it fared with the various challenges it faced.
Ideal Home rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
The AEG QX6 Animal is one of seven vacuum cleaners from the brand, and one of five in the QX6 range. It has a similar spec to the QX6 but comes with the motorised pet nozzle, making it suitable for homes with resident four-legged friends.
What we like
- Lightweight
- Useful hand unit and onboard accessories
- Stands up on its own
- Affordable
What we don’t like
- Short run time (on max speed)
- Small-capacity dust bin
- Loud
- Brush bar gets wrapped in hair
AEG QX6 Animal
Product spec:
Runtime: up to 45 minutes
Charge time: 4.5 hours
Capacity: 0.3L
Accessories included: telescopic tube, motorised pet nozzle
Delivery, unboxing and set up
Using the AEG QX6 Animal
We’ve spoken about this being a 2-in-1 vac so it makes sense to share how it performs as an upright and as a handheld. Both have pros and cons, depending on your vacuuming requirements. We’ll start with the upright…
It’s a cordless vacuum which stands upright. Such a plus. Especially if you like to frequently vacuum and need a vac nearby at all times. I haven’t come across this before and is a feature I really like.
When in use there are two modes; Plus and Minus, which can be controlled on the handle. I found I used the ‘plus’ mode most of the time. It’s just something I feel more satisfied using, knowing its (trying) to work hard on the carpet pile to suck up dust, crumbs… all those little things our carpets endure on a daily basis. It did okay on our carpets and did take on small pieces of toast or rice cakes, courtesy of my daughter, especially on the hard floor. For the purpose of this review, though, I did give it a go on the ‘minus’ mode and it really struggled to vacuum our carpet, and hard floor for that matter – I didn’t see or hear anything being banished to the dust bin that I can vouch for.
Handheld
The handheld came in handy when vacuuming the stairs, car and highchair in my household. The floorhead can be unclipped and the mini motorised head clipped on. It makes switching between vacuuming the floors and the stairs particularly easy, if you’re doing okay for battery life. This attachment can also be used for cleaning upholstery where any resident four-legged friends reside, too, I just haven’t tested this because we (sadly) don’t have any pets – one child really is enough to take care of for now.
Cleaning and maintaining the AEG QX6 Animal
Depending on your frequency of use and what you’re vacuuming, you may need to give the brushbar some attention after each use. This goes the same for emptying the bin – the 0.3L isn’t much.
AEG advise to clean the progressive filter once a month, and the emission filter every two months with running cold water. This will help to keep the vac in tip-top condition. Over time the filters will ware so it’s also advised by the brand to replace the emission filter every year and the progressive filter every six months. This can be bought as a performance kit direct from the AEG website for £19.99.
Should you buy the AEG QX6 Animal?
I used this vac as my main one; it was my go-to for a quick vacuum and for the twice-weekly vacuum around the home. As the latter, it’s not cut out to vacuum an entire home. The dust bin is far too small, battery life on plus mode (my preferred) was frustratingly lacking and suction on carpet wasn’t the best compared to other vacs I’ve reviewed. However for a quick vacuum on hard floors, or as a handheld vac to go up the stairs or out to the car, it’s really useful.
Personally, I would recommend buying this vacuum cleaner if you were in need of a second and have hard flooring predominately throughout the home. It’s a good option if you’re on a tight budget, too, and want to try out an affordable vac before investing more into a model which is a more long-term solution.
About this review – and our reviewer
She was sent this product to review at home for a few months to find out how it performs in a family home with various floor-types with varying amounts (and types) of debris. Her three-bed house has hard wood flooring and limestone tiles downstairs, and a relatively new carpet running up the stairs, across the landing and into the three bedrooms making it the perfect space to review vacuum cleaners.
We are not given any compensation for our reviews, but we have been gifted the AEG QX6 Animal meaning that we can test it over a greater length of time, and update if required.