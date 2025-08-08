Rylan’s sleek washing machine set-up is hiding a genius solution to make laundry day twice as fast

Known and loved for his various hosting stints and chat show appearances, I didn’t think I’d be looking to Rylan for laundry room inspiration. But a recent Instagram reel from the TV star, showcasing his genius washer-dryer set up, stopped me in my tracks during my morning scroll, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.

A washing machine and tumble dryer are two vital appliances for any home, but their bulky shape often leaves us wondering how to store appliances in a utility room , especially when space is at a premium. That’s why Rylan’s set up is so smart.

Rylan first shared a snippet of his laundry set up back in 2021, and even then it had people talking. His duo, double-drum machine is sleek and slim, a far cry from some of the bulkier options on the market. ‘Double-drum washing machines can boost the speed and efficiency of your laundry days,’ says Sarah Dempsey, cleaning and laundry expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk .

‘You can do two loads at the same time, effectively halving the time it takes to get everything washed. This is particularly handy for large families or those who want to get all the laundry washed and hung out before they leave the house in the morning,’ adds Sarah.

A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan) A photo posted by on

Rylan’s exact model is the HAIER Duo. While this machine is currently out of stock, Haier will likely be selling duo products again at the end of the year. ‘Our duo washer-dryer will let you wash two loads at once in separate drums, using different cycles, temperatures or spin speeds. That means no more mixing delicates with heavy laundry,’ shares Liam Cookson, product manager at Haier Europe.

What’s more, Rylan’s washer-dryer is stored neatly away in a dedicated laundry cupboard that blends in seamlessly with the rest of his room.

Pantry ideas have been all the rage this year, with people looking for easy ways to save space and reduce clutter in the kitchen. Rylan’s pantry-esque laundry cupboard achieves this same feel, creating a sleek storage space in his utility room. And, since 2021, his set up has evolved.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a recent video , Ryaln shows off his washing machine, now complete with a nifty shelf above it, housing labelled containers full of washing detergent and fabric conditioner, making it easier than ever to pop a load on.

Creating a laundry cupboard

If you want to follow in Rylan’s footsteps and store your washing machine out of sight, there’s a few things to consider.

‘A double-drum machine like Rylan’s can take up a lot of space. If you’re looking to create a laundry cupboard that includes a dryer, it would need to be quite large to accommodate everything,’ warns Sarah. ‘But, if you had a single-drum washer-dryer, you could fit everything into a more compact cupboard,’ she adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

However, if you do go ahead and replicate a laundry cupboard in your own home, it's important to ensure that there is enough space around the appliance for adequate airflow. ‘If you keep your washing machine in a cupboard, make sure it has ventilation to avoid moisture build-up, and leave enough clearance for easy door access and airflow,’ advises Liam.

Remember that this space should make laundry days more efficient, and so the layout and fit of your appliance cupboard should reflect this. ‘Shelves, over-door racks and storage down the sides will enable you to stow your detergents, iron, and ironing board all in one cupboard, keeping everything organised and hidden away,’ suggests Sarah.

For a seamless finish, make sure your cabinetry finish matches the rest of the cupboards in your scheme. And think carefully about the type of doors you’d like – ‘push-to-open doors or pocket-style hinges give a sleek, unobtrusive finish,’ suggests Liam.

Laundry cupboard essentials

Will you be taking inspiration from Rylan’s washing machine set up?