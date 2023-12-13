It’s time to take your DIY skills up a notch and transform your home

We often find ourselves spending more time at home over winter, hunkering down indoors. And the good news is that means more time to focus on those little DIY projects we may have put off over the warmer months. It’s time to tackle any home improvement niggles you’ve been avoiding, or grab the chance to give your space a well-deserved glow up without spending a fortune.

While you might be dodging your long list of DIY jobs due to lack of time or other priorities, sometimes it’s as simple as just not knowing where to start! Research from waste removal experts, HIPPO, found that less than a third (28%) of Brits would speak to someone else to learn new DIY skills, and now they’re on a mission to get the nation sharing their top DIY tips and learning new hacks – whether you’re a beginner or a self-taught pro.

HIPPO have teamed up with DIY enthusiasts to create the #DIYSkillShare movement to help inspire and encourage people to pick up their tools and get started.

Weekend projects to get you started

Why not give one of these simple DIY projects a go this weekend?

Elevate your skirting

(Image credit: HIPPO)

Skirting boards are often neglected, but are a great (and easy) way to up the design credentials of a space. They’re one of those small important details that can have a huge impact on a room. One option is to completely replace them, but a savvy way to give them a new look on a budget is to either add length of wooden moulding on top, or even some distance above, and then paint the whole area to give a more dramatic look.

Becky from @alittlecotswoldhome has used additional mouldings to give the impression of a taller, more impactful skirting board. Her top tip? Cut a piece of wood to size and use it as a guide along the wall for quick and efficient measuring.

Add a smart finish with panelling

(Image credit: Dan Duchars)

Forida from @thehomemama gave wall panelling in her home a stylish finish by topping it with a narrow shelf, perfect for display. She cut down, sanded and painted old wooden boards, then used concealed brackets specifically for floating shelves for a neat and streamlined finish.

There are so many styles of panelling available so you’re spoilt for choice. Batten-style panelling is ideal for a contemporary look. Use it to give a kitchen island or breakfast bar an easy update in a weekend, by fixing panels to the back surface for a whole new look.

Build garden planters

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

There’s no reason to stop enjoying time outside in your garden, just because it’s winter. Use planks of wood to build planters for herbs or evergreens like bamboo or laurel to edge a patio or decked area. Paint them to match your outdoor scheme for a smart finish.

Paula from @homewiththedenhams used timber to make her own window box, using spare wood, to display evergreens and winter flowers. Just remember to add drainage holes to the bottom of the box – a number 8 drill bit is perfect for this.

Replace your flooring

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Hannah from @theottohouse loves that you don’t have to be a perfectionist if you want to lay new wood flooring. When it comes to intricate corners, cut the boards as best you can, leaving a slight gap between the board and wall to allow for movement in the wood – finish with a skirting board to keep everything looking tidy.

Make the tidy up a breeze

(Image credit: HIPPO)

When you’ve finished your project, make the clear up easier with a HIPPOBAG. Available in a handy flat pack (ideal for storing until you’re ready to use it) – use one to throw in your waste from any home or garden DIY projects.

Simply pop your HIPPOBAG open in your front garden or driveway, fill it with your DIY and garden waste and book a collection at your convenience. The DIY waste removal experts will take it away – you don’t even have to be at home – and they’ll go on to recycle at least 95% of the waste collected.

Follow HIPPO on Instagram at @hippowaste to find out more about #DIYSkillShare.