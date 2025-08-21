I just tried my first big DIY project, painting my kitchen cabinets, and while it wasn't a complete disaster, it did not go according to plan. It got me thinking about the biggest DIY mistakes you can make, and I want to hear your stories.

Have you had a bank holiday blunder where you've managed to damage more things around the house than you fixed? Did you stain your carpet when painting a wall, or end up in A&E after overestimating your DIY skills?

An easy DIY project is a great way to save money, but some DIY tasks take more time and skill than others and have the potential to turn into a big mess. My DIY disasters haven't been too drastic, yet. That's not to say there haven't been any. In just one week (and on the same project), I managed to stain my patio green after kicking over a tin of almost impossible-to-remove paint. That will teach me not to cover the ground properly.

Less disastrously, but just as annoyingly, I painted my kitchen cabinets two slightly different shades of green with the same tin of paint. Never again will I forget to mix thoroughly.

The path to a dream house on a budget rarely runs smoothly, and mistakes are all part of the process. I'm sure I'm not the only one guilty of them, and I'm equally sure I'll make many more in the future.

There are so many types of DIY mistakes, from tiny mishaps with a decorating project to full-blown ugly disasters that stemmed from what should have been an easy repair. Heat to the comments section below to divulge your personal disaster stories, and to read about other people's!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Like me, did you learn anything from your mishap? Have they convinced you to rely on professionals in the future, or did you pick yourself up and try again?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DIY takes practice, and many of us rush into it without the right prep or expertise after being inspired by an influencer's new kitchen or bathroom transformation on social media. If you haven't had any DIY mishaps, have you been privy to any spectacular blunders by your friends and family?

We will feature the best stories on the website, so make sure you share yours in the comments below.