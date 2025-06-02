7 IKEA PAX hacks that transform the flatpack staple into bespoke and statement wardrobes

IKEA’s range of simple flatpack furniture is the perfect, not to mention popular, target for various hacks and improvements. And while the PAX wardrobe system might seem a little intimidating to hack at first, mostly due to their large size, IKEA PAX hacks can be completely transformative for your home.

These IKEA hacks can elevate plain flatpack furniture into bespoke wardrobes with the help of the right tools and accessories. And IKEA PAX wardrobe hacks are clearly high in demand as Pinterest reports searches for ‘IKEA PAX wardrobe’ increased by 60% since last year.

‘The bones are sturdy, the dimensions are super practical, and IKEA really makes it a breeze to customise your space with pull-out drawers, shoe organisers and trays,’ says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. ‘They have pretty much designed it to be hacked. Imagine it as a flexible framework that encourages creativity, whether you are going for a maximalist vibe or keeping it minimalist.’

1. Create a built-in look

(Image credit: Joanna Fletcher @project_34_selfbuild)

You may have seen this hack taking over social media and going viral everywhere from TikTok to Instagram and Pinterest. Turning your IKEA PAX into a built-in wardrobe look might not exactly be an easy DIY project but it’s certainly the most popular – and it’s worth the effort.

'I love the hacks I've seen where the PAX wardrobes are made to look like fully fitted, bespoke wardrobes,’ says Laurie Davidson, interior stylist and co-founder of Style Makers. ‘Such a luxurious look for a fraction of the price, especially when they're used in a dressing room. I think PAX is ideal for this as there are so many different organisation and customisation options, so you can really tailor it to the look you want.'

That’s exactly what content creator Joanna Fletcher (@project_34_selfbuild on Instagram) has done with her PAX wardrobes, documenting the entire process in her Instagram reel. Much like this TikToker’s library of dreams made with BILLY bookcases, Joanna raised the wardrobes off the ground and added skirting boards to cover the bottom, while white-painted MDF was used to fill in the gaps on the sides and the top.

2. Paint it

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

While Joanna of @project_34_selfbuild has decided to leave her PAX wardrobes the original wood-effect finish, you can, of course, paint your IKEA furniture to either match the walls or create a contrast with a colour you love. Just make sure you know how to paint IKEA furniture and invest in must-haves like the Zinsser B-I-N primer, available at Amazon.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Painting the doors the same colour as the walls can really change the game, especially in smaller bedrooms where you want to create a calm and cohesive feel. For those renting or looking for a no-drill option, removable vinyl wraps in marble, terrazzo or wood grain can completely revamp the look,’ Sienna at Flitch suggests.

3. Cover it in a panelled finish

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘One of my all-time favourites is adding fluted MDF panels to the PAX doors and giving them a fresh coat of paint in a striking heritage colour,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Imagine a rich olive or a deep charcoal blue. It transforms the unit into something special, almost like a custom-made wardrobe but without the hefty price tag of hiring a joiner.’

Incidentally, this style of wall panelling, along with ribbed and reeded, is exactly the kind that’s on trend in 2025. I recommend going for the mini fluted wall panels from Panels By Sofia, available at B&Q.

4. Swap out the handles

(Image credit: Future PLC/Holly Jolliffe)

IKEA’s cabinet and wardrobe handles are usually very uninspiring to put it lightly. And when it comes to many PAX wardrobe designs, there are no handles to even work with to begin with. That presents the perfect opportunity for customisation as you can go for pretty much any handles that catch your eye and attach them to the doors.

‘Pairing them with brass pulls really gives off a boutique-hotel vibe without breaking the bank,’ Sienna at Flitch says.

5. Add cane panels

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

If you have access to a jig saw or don’t mind investing in one - like the bestselling HYCHIKA electric jig saw, selling for £39.03 at Amazon - you can cut out panels of your PAX wardrobe doors and fill the cut-outs with rattan or cane webbing like this one from Etsy instead for a little bit of classy texture. And you’ll also need a staple gun like this AECCN staple gun, on sale for £11.04 at Amazon, to attach the cane inserts to the doors.

‘I've also seen some amazing uses of cane webbing or mirror inserts that really soften the overall look and help reflect light in smaller rooms,’ Sam at Flitch says.

6. Incorporate colour and pattern with wallpaper

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

If you still want to elevate panels of your PAX wardrobes without having to cut into them, you can do so by simply covering them in your favourite wallpaper – this is also a great way to utilise any leftover wallpaper you might have lying around the house and therefore a way to redecorate for free.

‘I absolutely love the idea of wrapping PAX units in wallpaper, especially something with a bit of texture, like grasscloth or a linen effect,’ Sienna at Flitch says.

7. Attach motion-sensor lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

A couple of years ago, I came across a hack using these £8.49 Amazon puck lights to customise the area under kitchen cabinets. But it’s just as good of an idea to utilise them for your PAX wardrobes – or any other wardrobes for that matter.

‘I think it’s fantastic when people incorporate motion-sensor lighting inside the PAX. It instantly elevates the space, making it feel luxurious and super practical, especially on those chilly winter mornings,’ Sam at Flitch says.

There is truly so much that you can do with your IKEA PAX wardrobes, whether you take on one of these ideas or come up with a new creative makeover all on your own. Happy hacking!