5 things to declutter in July for the ultimate mid-year reset, according to organising experts

When the temperature rises and the sun starts to shine, decluttering may be the last thing on your mind. However, according to experts, decluttering in July can be the best way to give your home a mid-year reset, allowing you to truly enjoy the rest of the summer.

Plus, if you’re anything like me, there’s a high chance that your house becomes the ultimate dumping ground in the summer. All sense of time and space seems to evade me, the many different decluttering methods become a distant memory, and before I know it, I’m surrounded by everything from spare plant pots to random pairs of shorts and reusable cutlery.

That’s why I asked the pros what we should all be decluttering in July and adding to our decluttering checklists this year. The best part? Ticking these off your to-do lists won’t take hours, which is good news in my eyes…

1. Picnic items

I’m a big fan of a picnic, and the only thing I love more than ‘picky bits’ picnic food (which has got to be from M&S, right?) is the picky bits tableware trend. Because of this, I have a whole host of plates, glasses, blankets, cool bags, and cutlery taking up a huge amount of space in my admittedly very small kitchen and dining room.

As outdoor tableware trends are constantly changing, many of these picnicscaping essentials are now old and outdated. So, they’re some of the things I’m going to declutter in July, and I intend to donate any plastic plates or practical items that someone else can use. And Hester Van Hien, a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant from Tidylicious, supports this decision.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

In fact, she says that now is the perfect time to declutter your food storage containers, too. She says, ‘Even though you probably also use these food containers for other purposes and at other times of the year, now could be a good time to also sort through these. Match up lids with containers and throw out any lids which have no matching container.’

I’ve actually had my eye on this Umbra Peggy Kitchen Cupboard, Shelf and Drawer Organiser Tray (£25 from Amazon) for a little while now, so once I’ve decluttered my Tupperware, I’m going to store them all here to keep track of them.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hester Van Hien Social Links Navigation Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant Hester Van Hien from Tidylicious is a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant based in south east London and completed her training with Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo. Besides working 1:1 with clients in their homes and online, Hester can also be booked as an expert speaker. She’s done talks at the Ideal Home Show and the Clean & Tidy Home Show.

2. Old summer clothes

I find that one of the best ways to organise a small wardrobe is to have my clothes on seasonal rotation. So, at the end of last winter, I popped all of my winter clothes in this Protect & Store Medium Flat Vacuum Storage Bag 4 Piece Set (£11 from Argos) and moved them to the loft. Then, I brought my summer wardrobe down.

Despite this, my wardrobe is still bursting at the seams, and Sophia Lorimer, a Sustainable Stylist and the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe believes that many people find themselves in the same boat - mostly because they’re hanging onto old summer clothes they no longer want or need.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

So, she suggests, ‘If something is hanging in your wardrobe that still hasn’t made it off the hanger, be honest with yourself. If it didn’t get worn on that sunny weekend or that BBQ invite recently, chances are it probably won't, so it's time to let it go, guilt-free.’

Thankfully, there are so many wardrobe decluttering methods you can try out to make this easier, and my personal favourite is the Project 333 decluttering method, which I used to sort out my winter clothes earlier this year. Just make sure you know how to get rid of old hangers when you’re done.

3. Toiletries

I don’t know about you, but I seem to have around 4-5 bottles of suncream in my house at one time - generally because I misplace one and buy another to replace it, only for the misplaced one to turn up a few days later. These bottles then normally clutter random window sills and surfaces in my home, so I’m making it my mission to declutter these bottles in July.

Hester urges everyone else to do the same, especially if you can see that the suncream is past its expiry date (which should normally be printed on the bottle). But she also says that this also opens up the opportunity to declutter your bathroom and organise your toiletries if you’ve just come off holiday or have some spare travel toiletries lying around.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘I find that if there’s only half of a product left in a bottle or tube, people don’t tend to use this up, because it often doesn’t seem enough for a 2-week holiday. People then buy new products, and might come home with more bottles that are only half full. And this is often how an overflow of travel toiletries starts,’ she warns.

‘To avoid this, I’d suggest using up your travel toiletries after a holiday, so that the products get used and you can start all fresh again when you go on holiday next.’ You can then use tips to organise your bathroom, like using a Modern Luxe Ribbed Caddy (£32 from Dunelm) or opting for these Vanity Trays for Bathroom (£19.90 from Amazon) instead.

4. The garden

The warmer weather in July is somewhat of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, I get to use my garden more. On the other hand, my garden becomes a jumble of dog toys, cushions, plant pots, and just about anything else you can think of. So, I’ll definitely be organising my outside space this July.

As well as investing in this Keter Darwin 454L Outdoor Garden Storage Box (£130 from Argos), I’m also going to spend some time decluttering things I no longer need and donating them to my local charity shop, selling them online, or just throwing them away if they’re no use to anyone.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

Hester says, ‘Sort through your outdoor furniture, plant pots, gardening tools, and decorative items for the garden, such as ornaments, fairy lights, and candle holders. In true Marie-Kondo-style, only keep those items that spark joy, and let go of the rest.’

You could even give the one-year garden decluttering method a try, as this might make the process easier and more successful. Then, you can simply enjoy the rest of the summer with a tidy, clutter-free garden.

5. Paperwork

In my current house, my home office doubles as my spare room, extra wardrobe space, and general storage area. And while I eventually want to invest in this Vinsetto Mobile Filing Cabinet (£48.99 at B&Q) when I move house, right now I just don’t have the space. So, I’m taking Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse’s advice to declutter my paperwork for now instead.

She says, ‘The mid-year point is a natural reset, especially if your home office has slowly become cluttered. Decluttering paperwork and refreshing your workspace now can boost focus and productivity heading into the second half of the year.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

‘Create a calming, focused space with natural finishes and warm tones. Perhaps invest in a compact design and built-in storage, perfect for keeping paperwork out of sight but within easy reach. Alternatively, I’d invest in stylish storage boxes or filing drawers to avoid future build-up. A well-organised desk setup encourages daily tidiness and clearer thinking,’ she adds.

But if you don’t want to spend too much time in your home office when the sun is shining (don’t worry, I don’t either), you could simply focus on organising your desk and decluttering this small space. Sometimes, something as simple as that can make a big difference.

July decluttering must-haves

Habitat Seagrass Belly Basket £12 at Argos No declutter session would be complete without some baskets, as they're the perfect way to discreetly hide anything you can't declutter but don't want on show. DIMJ 12 Pack Drawer Organisers £23.99 at Amazon If you want to overhaul your drawers and wardrobes this July, organisers like this one are well worth it. They're normally pretty cheap, too, as proven by this 12-pack. Keter 16L Go Bar £38 at Argos Multi-purpose products are a must when you want a clutter-free home, and this cool box bar also doubles as a table when in use or as some easy garden storage when it's not.

FAQs

Why do I feel so good after decluttering?

A cluttered home can often make you feel stressed, anxious and overwhelmed. Because of this, decluttering can often make you feel like a weight has been lifted and make you feel extremely good.

As well as improving your mental well-being, the act of decluttering can also give you a feeling of accomplishment, which can make you feel good. So, it’s always worth a declutter every now and then!

Does anyone regret decluttering?

When done correctly and with the right intentions, nobody should regret decluttering. However, it can be quite a daunting process when you feel as though you should declutter sentimental items or those that you have a deep emotional attachment to.

It’s also worth noting that you can take decluttering too far, which could leave you with feelings of regret. So, just make sure that you set out with strong intentions and be strong with your decluttering decisions to ensure you don’t feel these feelings.

Is there anything else you plan to declutter in July? Let me know in the comments!