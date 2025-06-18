Boiling water is a cheap and easy way to remove garden weeds, but this is what experts want you to know before trying it at home

If your outdoor area has been inflicted with the presence of weeds, you might be keen to try cheap, easy, and natural methods to get rid of them - like boiling water.

But asking the question 'can boiling water kill weeds?' is the first necessary step to success. After all, hot water isn't something we should use in our garden liberally, no matter how desperate we are to get rid of weeds.

In short, boiling water can kill weeds, but it won't work on every common weed type, and you'll still need to pull the weed up by the root afterwards. We've asked gardening experts to share everything you need to know about using boiling water to get rid of weeds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using boiling water is a natural way to get rid of weeds, but isn't enough to get rid of weeds permanently, the experts explain.

'Boiling water will kill the part of the weed that it comes into contact with, but it is unlikely that it will successfully kill the full weed,' Richard Barker, commercial director of LBS Horticulture clarifies. 'This can make it easier to dig up and remove the weed, but as the water is unlikely to reach the roots the weed will come back if not dug up.'

So, the boiling water trick is only going to work if you dig up the weed afterwards. Pouring boiling water and then leaving it to work by itself is a commonly committed weeding mistake, and one to avoid if you're looking for a long-term solution.

(Image credit: Getty)

Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries adds that boiling water won't be effective in banishing every type of weed in the garden.

'Pouring boiling water on weeds results in the plant cells rupturing which will kill off young weeds with shallow roots, so it’s ideal for use on hard landscaping such as driveways and gravel paths,' he explains. 'It won’t work on deeper rooted perennials.'

So, if you're trying to kill weeds on a patio - where they're often more young and tender - boiling water could be the ideal solution. You'll still need to pull up the full weed by its root afterwards, but the hot water will make this much easier.

It's also easy to contain the boiling water within the cracks of a patio, and you're unlikely to cause damage to other plants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it safe to use boiling water in the garden?

If you're trying to get rid of weeds on a lawn or other grassy area, it's important to be really mindful of where you're pouring boiling water.

'Pouring boiling water in the garden can also kill beneficial insects and should never be used around garden plants or too often,' Morris warns. 'If overused, it can kill off beneficial soil organisms.'

Avoid using an excess amount of boiling water, and only apply it to shallow weeds. This will limit the amount of hot water that makes it into the soil.

What is the easiest way to kill weeds?

The easiest way to kill weeds that are already grown is to use a dedicated weedkiller. There are natural alternatives, but a formulated product - like the Weedol Lawn Weedkiller Spray, which you get from Amazon for £9 - will do the job quickly and efficiently.

White vinegar kills weeds that are younger, as will boiling water. Both of these solutions still require you to pull up the weed from the root afterwards. However, paired with a weeding tool like the Weed Sweeper from QVC will make tackling weeds easier.

In all, prevention is the best solution when it comes to getting rid of weeds, as Morris advises.

'The best way to kill off weeds is to make weeding part of your regular gardening schedule and weed little and often to keep on top of them,' he says. 'Starting early in the season will also help to keep them under control during the warmer, lighter months.'

Thompson & Morgan Weed Sweeper & Extra Brushes £57.96 at QVC The weed sweeper is best suited to clearing weeds from a patio. Root Slayer Perennial Shovel, Red £51.99 at Amazon For tougher weeds in flowerbeds this shovel with serrated edges is the best way to remove them fast.

Now we've cleared up the question 'can boiling water kill weeds', you've got all the facts you need to tackle these plant pests head on.