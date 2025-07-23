Currys wants your old electricals (whether they work or not) – you'll get a £25 or £50 discount on Ninja if you hand yours over
All you need is this promo code to do it
If you're in the market to upgrade your old kitchen appliances this summer, like your old version of the best air fryer, there's an offer on at Currys right now that can seriously help. Running until the 9th of September, this offer applies to a long list of products which you can find here at Currys.
With the deal applied to a huge range of Ninja bestsellers from the Creami (which we awarded five stars in our review) to the DoubleStack air fryer, this is a fab deal if you have old electricals lying around that you need to declutter considerately.
Here's how this deal works so that you can get rid of one of your old electricals and score a huge discount on a shiny new one.
Currys trade-in for a SharkNinja discount
The conditions of this deal are as follows. When checking out online, once you've selected which SharkNinja product you want, all you need to do is enter the code SharkNinjaTradeIn50 or SharkNinjaTradeIn25 (depending on which is applicable, it lists which of each is on the Currys website) when prompted.
You're then required to head to your local Currys store and trade in your old tech by handing it over at the service desk. As per the terms and conditions, it can be any electrical item – working or non-working - that you trade in.
It's as simple as that. You can also take advantage of this offer in store, if you'd prefer to have a look at the SharkNinja range in person before you buy.
Remarkably, it seems like this deal is even applicable to the most in-demand Ninja products, such as the Ninja Crispi (which is a 5-star buy as per our review) and the Ninja Swirl, which lets you in on unlimited soft serve at home. The preorders for the Swirl opened earlier this month and have been flying off the shelves.
This deal is a real win win for helping us all to dispose of small appliances properly to help the environment and for helping to take the financial sting off your next purchase of an air fryer, ice-cream maker or even Slushi machine. Here are three products I'd be running straight to buy with this discount.
I've been dying to get my hands on the Ninja Swirl ever since my preview of it back in January. It's now finally available to pre-order at Currys.
The Slushi is my appliance of the summer without a doubt – I was bowled over from my first try. It's barely been out of use in my kitchen with all of the frozen treats it can produce on tap!
Are you thinking of cashing in your old electrical items to take advantage of this deal? If you do, you'll be doing your bit for sustainability efforts too!
