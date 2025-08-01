I use banana peel to clean my houseplants, and the leaves have never looked healthier

In a bid to add a touch of natural beauty to my bedroom, I recently invested in a Bird of Paradise houseplant. It sits in the corner of my room, adding height and visual interest to an otherwise unoccupied space with its tropical leaves and glossy green colour.

I don’t have a great track record when it comes to keeping houseplants alive . Despite my best efforts, many of the succulents that have come into my care have often ended up succumbing to common houseplant problems , like drooping leaves and root rot from overwatering.

Determined to break this pattern, I asked the owner of my local plant shop for her top care tips. I wasn’t expecting her to tell me to polish my new leafy companion with a banana peel but, after giving it a go, I haven’t looked back.

Using banana peel on houseplant leaves

The banana peel hack has become an occasional accessory to my watering routine. I give my Bird of Paradise plant a shower every Sunday and mist the leaves once a week without fail. But, every now and then when I notice that it’s looking a little dusty, I’ll let the banana peel work its magic.

‘To clean house plant leaves with banana peel, pick a fresh peel, turn the inner side toward the leaf, and glide it from stem to tip while supporting the leaf with your free hand,’ says Erik Vidal, experienced horticulturist. ‘The peel should stay in contact only long enough to lift dust and minor residue.’

‘Work methodically around the plant until all the leaves have been wiped and are dust free,’ advises Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation . ‘And if you find that some of the ‘pulp’ from the peel gets caught on the surface of the leaves, wipe this away with a clean, soft cloth.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Not only does this cleaning method do a great job at removing any accumulated dust and leaving the leaves looking as good as new, but it’s also an eco-friendly solution that makes use of something that would otherwise be wasted.

What’s more – the potassium in banana peel is a vital nutrient if you want your plants to thrive. It can help with water regulation, aid root development and can even act as a natural fertilizer outside, which is why so many people make use of banana peels in the garden to help plants flourish.

‘For houseplants, the oils found in banana peel acts as a natural polish, giving the leaves a subtle shine and healthy appearance,’ adds Lucie. ‘It’s also believed that the natural oils in banana peel can deter some common pests, such as aphids, from your houseplants.’

Despite all of these benefits, be aware that banana peel should only be used on certain types of houseplants – namely, those with larger leaves.

‘Cleaning with banana peel is best done on houseplants which have ‘waxy leaves’, so that’s alocasis, calathea, monstera, philodendrons, pothos, rubber plants, snake plants for example,’ says Lucie. ‘It’s also sensible to test cleaning with banana peel on one leaf first just in case it’s not suitable for your plant.’

Will you try this eco-friendly polishing hack?