This childhood toy is all you need to deter ants this summer, pest experts say – and it will only cost £1

Seeing a trail of tiny black ants scatter through your kitchen is never a pleasant sight, and in summer, it’s more common than we’d like, which is why experts want you to use chalk in your home this summer.

It’s true, there are plenty of ways to get rid of ants , but I’d rather not see them in the first place, which is where handy deterrents come into play.

Chalk (yep, the stuff you used to draw hopscotch with) is excellent at making ants feel disoriented, so leaving it in powdered form at your entry points naturally deters ants.

How to use chalk to deter ants

You’ll probably remember chalk from your childhood, where, if you're anything like me, it was used to scribble all over the walls (much to my mum’s dismay). This childhood staple ( which you can pick up for £1 on Amazon ), however, is just as effective as deterring ants as cinnamon and salt .

(Image credit: Petri Oeschger/Getty Images)

‘Chalk disrupts the pheromone trail left by the ants that act as scouts. These worker ants go out from the nest to search for food sources. When they find something, they will leave a trail of pheromones on their way back to the nest so that they and the other ants will be able to find the food again,’ explains pest control expert Walter Murphy at PriceYourJob.co.uk .

Ants are persistent, so you’ll have to keep applying this method regularly if you want to see any effects.

‘To deter ants from your home using chalk, draw thick, continuous lines across entry points like doorways, window sills, or cracks where ants are getting in. The chalk disrupts their scent trails and creates a physical barrier they avoid. You can also circle pet food bowls or trash bins to keep ants away from those areas,’ says Daniel Steward, Managing Director at Shield Pest Control .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Reapply the chalk regularly, especially after cleaning or rain, since the lines can wear off. While not a permanent solution, it’s a simple, non-toxic way to help keep ants out.’

Is this a good method to use?

If you have children or animals and are looking for a natural, humane pest deterrent, chalk does the job well.

‘Using chalk to deter ants can be helpful as a temporary and non-toxic solution, but it's not the most effective long-term method. It may work to disrupt small trails or block minor entry points, but ants are persistent and will often find a way around the chalk lines or create new paths,' says Daniel.

For more lasting results, it's better to identify and seal entry points, eliminate food sources and consider baits or natural repellents like vinegar, cinnamon, or diatomaceous earth. So, chalk is a decent quick fix, but not a reliable solution on its own.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But if you’re looking for a method that kills ants as well as deters, Walter says the best thing to use is diatomaceous earth. Diatomaceous earth. (£14.95 at Amazon) dehydrates ants, which in turn kills them.

‘It is composed of the remnants of microscopic sea fossils with razor-sharp edges, which damage the exoskeleton of the ants. This powdered substance absorbs the oil and fat from the insect’s exoskeleton, causing them to dehydrate and die. It’s a safe and natural product which is often added to food as a supplement, so it is perfectly safe around children and animals,’ says Walter.

‘Simply sprinkle the diatomaceous earth across the entry points to your home, e.g., windowsills, doorways and around vents. If the ants have to walk through the powder to get where they want to go, they will absorb some of the diatomaceous earth, which will eventually kill them.’

What you need

Bright Ideas Giant Colourful Playground Chalk £4.99 at Amazon Use any leftover chalk for arts and crafts projects during the summer holidays. Multi-Mite 2kg Bucket Feed Grade Diatomaceous Earth - £17.99 at Amazon This clever product can also kill bed bugs, fleas and dust mites. Deadfast Ant Killer Plus Bait Station £5.07 at Amazon This bait contains a unique ingredient that transforms into poison when ants consume it, allowing targeted control and less risk for non-target species.

If you're looking for a quick, cheap fix, chalk is an excellent short-term soloution.