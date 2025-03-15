Experts urge gardeners to do this vital rose maintenance task now for abundant blooms this summer
Fertilising your roses now will ensure they have the strength to produce beautiful blooms all summer long
Roses are often an integral part of any garden, but if you want to ensure beautiful blooms this summer, garden experts have said you need to fertilise your roses now.
Romantic, vibrant blooms, planting roses is a great way to add some colour to your garden, and with the right approach, this flower is manageable for any beginner gardener. But part of this care is knowing not only if you should fertilise roses but when to do it, too.
Fertilising roses is an important maintenance task that encourages strong and healthy growth as well as abundant flowers, and early spring - now - is the best time to do it.
When to fertilise roses
Roses are heavy feeders, which means they need fertilising throughout the year. Your first feed should be done now to ensure strength as they head into flowering season.
‘Roses begin their active growth phase in spring, so now is the best time to fertilise. The nutrients in fertiliser support the growth of leaves, stems, and buds. Also, rose plants that are well-fed are more resistant to pests and diseases,’ says Jane Dobbs, Gardening team lead for Allan's Gardeners.
Jane explains you do a second feed of fertiliser between May and June to maintain continuous flowering and a light feed between July and August to maintain the plant’s health.
‘In the autumn and winter, do not fertilise. Late feeding encourages soft growth, which can be damaged by frost. It is the perfect time to fertilise now in early spring,’ says Jane.
What is the best fertiliser for roses?
Enriched with horse manure, this fertiliser promises to give your roses bigger blooms.
With added magnesium and iron to boost health, this fertiliser ensure brighter flowers when they bloom.
Now you know when to fertilise your roses, it’s important to know what to fertilise them with. Specialised rose fertilisers are designed to support strong roots and repeated flowering, and should be placed around the base of the plant. You can even make your own rose fertiliser out of household items such as banana peel.
‘A balanced rose fertiliser provides essential nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium for overall growth,’ say experts at Garden Street. ‘A Slow-release granular fertiliser applied in early spring offers steady nutrient release over time.’
You can also opt for more natural fertilisers such as well-rotted manure, bone meal, or fish, blood, and bone, which provide long-term successful soil improvement.
‘Epsom salts (magnesium sulphate) can be added occasionally to promote strong stems and deep green foliage,’ Garden Street experts recommend.
Planting season in the UK for roses is between October and March - so, if you haven't got your roses planted, now is the time to do so!
Roses make a beautiful addition to any of your garden ideas, so giving them the right care, attention, and food is integral for ensuring beautiful blooms - so don’t hesitate to fertilise your roses today!
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
-
-
