When to prune camellias for healthy, colourful blooms, according to garden experts

If you love filling your garden with colour, then you’ll know camellias are often a top choice for filling outdoor spaces with early spring blooms. And now, experts have revealed when to prune camellias to ensure you are rewarded with rosettes of bright pinks, reds and white.

Pruning camellias is an essential part of maintaining the shrub’s health, which is why getting the timing right is just as important. And it’s a good job you’re asking ‘when to prune camellias’ as this summer job is coming up fast.

The vibrant blooms of a camellia make them one of the best flowering shrubs to add to your garden, and by giving them a prune this June, you can ensure the flowers are a continuous welcome attraction in your garden.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When to prune camellias

If you’ve been growing camellias , then you’ll already know that they’re a relatively fuss-free plant. And while they don’t require much attention, you do need to prune them to ensure the shrub stays healthy.

‘Camellias are low-maintenance shrubs that tend to thrive with minimal intervention. In general, they do not require regular pruning, making them a great choice for gardeners who want beautiful blooms without too much upkeep. That said, it’s always wise to remove any dead wood and spent flowers to keep your plant looking tidy and healthy,’ explains Rachel Cole, seed manager at Mr Fothergills .

‘If you do choose to prune your camellia, timing is key. The best time to prune is just after the plant has finished flowering, which is typically in early June. Pruning at this time allows you to avoid the risk of damaging late frosts, which can be harmful if your shrub has been recently cut back. Exposure to frost following pruning can stress the plant and may hinder its growth or flowering potential in the following season.’

Camellias typically finish flowering during April and May, so it is best to wait for June to prune them. Some varieities of camellia flower in winter which means you can typically start pruning from April as they stop flowering in March.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside, pruning between April and June when the plant has stopped flowering, you should also consider the conditions of the day you’re pruning to get the best results.

‘It is best to prune a camellia on a cloudy day, as too much sunlight can potentially dry out the pruning wounds on the plant. Additionally, waiting too long after flowering to prune camellias can mean that it is harder to avoid cutting off any new growth on the plant that will produce the following year's flowers,’ says Graham Smith, MCIHort, gardening expert from LBS Horticulture .

However, Graham also states that while pruning is typically done from late spring to June, there are occasions when you can make an exception.

‘Camellias can be pruned at any time of the year whenever you see a branch that looks diseased or unsightly, but it is best to wait until immediately after flowering to reduce the risk of removing new growth from the plant,’ he says.

Camellias start forming buds during the summer months, so you should avoid pruning during high summer if you can as pruning too late can risk next year’s blooms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘By following these simple care tips, your camellias should reward you with an abundance of glossy evergreen foliage and vibrant flowers, bringing timeless elegance to your outdoor space,’ Rachel concludes.

Camellias’ evergreen leaves make them a perfect choice for your garden border ideas , given that some camellias bloom during winter means you are rewarded with beautiful blooms when there is little colour elsewhere. Now you know when to prune camellias, you can ensure an abundance of blooms to come.