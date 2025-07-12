Wondering how to water a garden without an outside tap? Thankfully, there are a few workarounds.

If you've been figuring out how to water your garden during a hosepipe ban, you'll already know there are a few ways you can keep your plants hydrated without relying on the mains. But the absence of an outside tap altogether makes things a little trickier.

I checked in with the experts to pull together a list of the best ways to water a garden without an outside tap.

1. Connect a hose to the inside tap

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If your area is affected by a hosepipe ban this summer, you'll have to skip this one – but usually, you can connect a hose to an inside tap instead of an outdoor one. You'll just need to make sure your hose is long enough to extend outside, and pick up an adapter.

'Even without an outdoor tap, you can still use a hose to water your garden by connecting it to an indoor tap using an adapter,' says Alina Gordon, marketing and communications executive at Hozelock UK.

'The Hozelock Indoor Threaded Tap Connector is an ideal solution. Designed to fit most standard kitchen or bathroom taps, you can attach it securely in seconds. Once the connector is in place, simply attach your hose as usual, and you’re ready to water your garden.'

2. Use a water butt

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

Learning how to install a water butt is one of the most eco-friendly things you can do in the garden, and it's a brilliant way to water your garden without an outside tap.

'Once you have a water butt, you can either use it to fill a watering can or connect it to a soaker hose, which can be used to slowly and efficiently drip water directly onto the surface of your soil,' says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

To up the pressure, you can invest in a pump like the Bosch Cordless Submersible Water Pump from Amazon.

3. Set up an irrigation kit

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

You'll need a water butt or rain barrel for this one, too, but setting up a drip watering system (bonus points for sustainability if it's solar-powered!) is a brilliant way to water your garden efficiently without an outside tap.

'The Hozelock Solar Select is a great automatic watering solution that can keep your plants healthy and thriving without the need for an outside tap,' says Alina.

'With 13 pre-set watering programmes, it gives you full control over how long, how often, and how much your plants are watered. The ‘Rain Delay’ feature helps save water by pausing watering for up to five days when rain is forecast, while the ‘Water Now’ function will instantly water plants, ensuring your garden stays optimally hydrated whatever the weather, even without an outdoor tap.'

4. Use grey water

(Image credit: Future PLC/CLAIRE LLOYD DAVIES)

If you've got a large bucket, consider recycling some water from around the home. There are plenty of ways to use grey water in the garden.

'Another great way of conserving water and still being able to keep your plants hydrated is to collect water after you have had a bath, washed your pots, or had a shower.'

Just make sure you aren't using water that contains chemicals, as that could do your plants more harm than good, and try to avoid using grey water on edible crops.

5. Or, opt for manual watering

(Image credit: Future PLC/ GJ Watkins)

It goes without saying, but if you've got a small garden or don't mind add a few extra steps to your daily count (and a bit of strength!), you can fill up a watering can from an inside tap and use that.

'Carrying a watering can, ideally one with dual handles for easy, balanced watering, can provide you with some gentle exercise and time to check your plants for pests or diseases,' says Lucie.

'Ideally, use a watering can which has a wide mouth for easy filling, a narrow spout for precise watering and a detachable rose so you can change the flow of water as required.'

So, there are plenty of options at your disposal if you're wondering how to water a garden without an outside tap. Your plants don't have to go thirsty!