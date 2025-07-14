How to protect birds from the heat – 2 non-negotiables your garden needs according to wildlife experts

We’ve been lucky enough to be blessed with some glorious weather over the past few days here in the UK. However, when it’s hot, we all know to take extra precautions such as hats and sun cream for our safety, which is why wildlife experts are asking you to do two things to keep your garden birds safe in the heat.

If you plan on attracting birds or creating a wildlife garden , then you also need to ensure you take some responsibility for keeping your garden birds safe. Birds are warm-blooded, and their metabolism produces heat. They also lack sweat glands, which can make them more prone to heat stroke and, in some cases, death.

Because of this, garden experts want you to check that your garden has the right amount of shade and shelter and water for birds. This is everything you need to know.

1. Provide enough water

One of the most important things you can do for your garden birds and wildlife in general is to ensure they have enough fresh water. It's always worth having a clean bird bath with fresh water, but in really hot weather, your birds will benefit from two. Bird baths can be picked up for as little as £14.50 at B&Q . If you have a small garden or balcony, bowls of water will suffice.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Andi Edwards)

‘Something as quick and easy as putting out a dish of fresh water in the garden can be the difference between life and death for your local birds, hedgehogs, butterflies or bees,’ says Chris Bonnett, the founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk .

‘You could also consider adding a bird bath to your outdoor space. Not only can it add an elegant touch to your garden, but it also provides a place for birds to bathe, which allows them to keep their feathers in top condition.’

2. Provide shade

Birds need to stay cool and hydrated in the heat, so ensuring your garden has enough shade and shelter is vital. This includes positioning your bird boxes north so that they avoid direct sunlight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Keep them as cool and hydrated as possible. You can build shady structures to keep their birdboxes or shelters out of direct sunlight. Even the orientation of their bird houses can make an enormous difference; mount them facing north, east, or slightly in between both,’ says James Ewens, gardening and wildlife expert at Green Feathers .

‘Birds tend to hide in the shade like hedgerows or brambles, so positioning your bird box in these areas will not only keep them in shaded areas, but also give them access to nesting materials and food.

‘You should either move the birdhouse to a shady spot out of direct sunlight, or use shade structures like umbrellas or a sheet of white or reflective material over the birdbox. When placing shade structures over the birdbox, ensure air circulation is maximised.’

What you need

Birds need all the help they can get. And hydration and shade are the most important things you can give them.