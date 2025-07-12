This outdoor kitchen worktop trend is an easy DIY that makes your garden look so expensive - here's how to get the look

The sun is officially out and here to stay, which if you're like me, has encouraged dreams of sun-bleached Mediterranean interiors both inside the home and out. So when I saw this outdoor kitchen trend, I knew it was the shortcut to creating an alfresco dining space that transports you to sunnier shores.

Creating an outdoor kitchen is no mean feat; it has to be adaptable and hardwearing for UK weather as well as pretty enough to complement your garden. A neutral outdoor kitchen colour scheme with a microcement worktop is the perfect compromise. It looks high-end, creating an alfresco outdoor living space that feels like a holiday escape while also being functional.

Here's what you need to know about this quietly luxurious trend, and how you can recreate it yourselves.

Microcement outdoor kitchen worktops

In this Instagram Reel posted by KLK Interiors, they create a high-end looking outdoor kitchen island with a panelled side and microcement worktop from Concrete Lab UK.

Choosing a worktop for an outdoor space is a hard task as it needs to be weather appropriate come rain and shine.

Using ply and a microcement DIY kit, these homeowners kept their outdoor kitchen neutral and pared-back, allowing texture to do the talking. With the addition of rattan lampshades overhead (the IKEA TORARED which is just £17), this outdoor kitchen is visually interesting without being overwhelmed with colour.

Microcement worktops aren't just great for aesthetics though - they're highly durable and don't need additional sealing, so you won't have to worry about rain or spillages. They're also highly resistant to heat and stains which is vital in a busy outdoor environment.

How to DIY a microcement worktop

Let's face it, when it comes to designing our outdoor spaces, we're often less inclined to splurge. With holidays and general summer fiascos to fund, keeping the price low is essential. The good news is that with a kit (for under £250) just like KLK Interiors used from Concrete Lab, you can replicate this microcement worktop in your own outdoor kitchen.

Toby Hurst, director of Concrete Lab UK, explains, 'Always use cement board as the substrate. Cement board doesn’t rot and doesn’t expand and contract as much as timber, plywood, MDF etc.'

'When applying do not do it on a really hot day! Most products that involve some sort of chemical reaction to take place for them to cure will start to misbehave when temperatures soar. So a warmish day is ideal. Also try to avoid direct sunlight during application.'

(Image credit: Concrete Lab and @KLK.Interiors)

Toby advises that you should also always use a sealer. 'Whilst our microcement is waterproof, it will still stain, so the sealer will prevent this.'

And when it comes to application? 'Thin to win! Microcement relies on the coats being very thin. When applied thinly it means its been compacted really well and bonds perfectly with whatever it goes onto. Apply it too thickly not only will you run out of materials but the finished result can be patchy and even crack. Use a flexible bladed steel trowel or spatula.'

While it will be tempting to start using your outdoor kitchen as soon as possible, take care for the first few days as you'll want the microcement surface to reach a decent strength.

Get the look

Will you be trying this DIY for yourself?