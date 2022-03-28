Maximise your home’s potential with Sofa.com’s multifunctional furniture collection

When buying furniture for our homes one of the biggest factors to consider is space and how everyday pieces fit within it. By choosing multifunctional, modular furniture, they can work even harder for your space and often fulfil several jobs at once. Sofa.com has a fantastic 16-piece range of multifunctional, storage furniture for living rooms and bedrooms, ideal if you need to be clever with the space you have.

There are styles to suit all schemes, whether you’re after a traditional, contemporary or mixed look. All pieces are expertly handcrafted and made to last, with a multitude of options for fabric and colours so you can easily achieve the perfect decor scheme. Take a look below at our 9 clever ways to create multifunctional spaces with extra storage using Sofa.com’s fabulous range of living and bedroom furniture.

1. Introduce a double-duty footstool

This handy storage drum makes the perfect addition to a living space.

Its removable beech wood lid provides a sturdy surface for your morning coffee but it is easily removed to unveil its handy storage nook underneath.

It can also double up as an extra seat when guests are over and is easy to move around your home.

Choose a fabric in a colourway to match your seating for a calming, cohesive look.

Buy now: Ringo storage drum in Pavilion Pink Brushstroke, £245, Sofa.com

2. Add extra storage to your bedroom

With our bedrooms often a sanctuary in our homes, keeping clutter to a minimum helps to create a calming place to retreat to.

Here, the sumptuous padded headboard provides comfort while the lightweight bed frame easily lifts to reveal cavernous storage hidden underneath.

Use it to store extra duvets or bedding and keep any seasonal clothes to prevent your wardrobe from becoming overfull.

It makes a great option for smaller bedrooms where wardrobe space is limited, giving you buckets of storage without taking up any extra room.

Buy now: Charlie king-size ottoman bed in Dove Grey smart velvet, £1,565; Alfie bedside table, £295, both Sofa.com

3. Include accessible storage

This ultra chic storage bed is unlike any divan we’ve seen before.

The soft curvaceous frame and cushioned headboard give it modern edge over other designs.

The divan drawers on each side have been thoughtfully designed, leaving space for bedside tables so the drawers can easily be opened without moving furniture around.

Use the drawers to store bedding sets to make changing your bed easy.

Buy now: Sunday divan bed, from £1,600, Sofa.com

4. Make your sofa work harder for your space

Finding a sofa to fit your space can sometimes be a difficult task.

The Aissa makes the job easy with the modular form enabling you to create a sofa that is the perfect size for your home.

You can even opt for a chaise at one end, which lifts up to provide hidden storage – great for extra throws and cushions.

Buy now: Aissa storage chaise sofa, from £1,805, Sofa.com

5. Pick flexible pieces

For a totally flexible design, the Harry sofa has endless possibilities and can easily be modified to suit your needs.

Available as a storage pouffe with a weighted bolter back cushion, as well as a storage footstool, so you can custom build your ideal design.

This sofa can also grow with you over time and you can add units as your home or family grows.

It’s the ideal choice for renters as it can easily be reconfigured to suit your space should you move home.

The tops lift off to reveal handy storage beneath. Dedicate each piece to a particular storage need so you can keep everything in order.

Buy now: Harry three seat and footstool unit in Eucalyptus smart cotton, £2,070, Sofa.com

6. Hide away extra seating

If you live in a smaller home but still love entertaining friends and family, the Woody coffee table stool set is a great way to create extra seating without taking up loads of space.

Three curvy upholstered stools tuck away neatly under the chic coffee table when they’re not being used – ideal for gathering the family for a fun games night or catching up with friends for a few drinks.

Choose upholstery in a contrasting colourway to your sofa to let this piece shine, making it a focal point of the room.

Buy now: Woody coffee table and nesting stool set, from £685; Jack three seat sofa, from £599, both Sofa.com

7. Bring order to your bedroom

For a stylish but luxurious bedroom scheme, the Hardy bedside chest of drawers is the ultimate multifunctional piece.

The reversible top means you can transform it from a comfy seat to a TV unit in a flash, while the two drawer fronts open up to provide you with an extra hidden storage space.

Pop at the end of the bed for a luxury hotel vibe that can easily be modified to suit your needs or position against a wall and top with cushions for a cosy spot to sit and read.

Buy now: Hardy bedside chest of drawers in Twilight, £860; Charlie king-size ottoman bed in Twilight, £1,460, both Sofa.com

8. Get ready in style

Create a smart area to keep clothes, accessories and make up essentials in order with Sofa.com’s glamorous Sorrento five-drawer chest.

New for spring/summer 2022, it includes a fabric accessory drawer and a mirrored flip top, which doubles as a dressing table, giving you one space for all your needs.

By storing everything you need in one multifunctional piece, you can keep surfaces clear of clutter for a serene and sleek bedroom scheme.

Buy now: Sorrento 5 drawer chest of drawers in Coconut soft leather, £1,420, Sofa.com

9. Use a mix of materials

Add a sophisticated touch to your scheme by choosing a piece combining different materials like the Astaire coffee table, shown here in oak and Spiced Honey soft leather.

It cleverly splits into three different parts so you can move it around and use each part as you need.

It can be kept whole and used as a single coffee table or divided into three elements: the two triangular sections which can be used individually as a footstool, coffee table for one or even an extra seat, making it an extremely versatile piece.

Slotting back together easily, means you can quickly get your living room back in order at the end of the evening.

Buy now: Astaire coffee table set in Spiced Honey soft leather, £1,325, Sofa.com

Your piece will then be handcrafted especially for you and delivered to your door by their friendly delivery team. Furniture is made to order in just five to seven weeks.

