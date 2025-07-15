This hosepipe ban loophole for lawns could rescue your garden this summer – what you need to know about the rules

Even more hosepipe bans have just been announced across England, but we’ve spotted one loophole – and it’s to do with new lawns.

If you’re familiar with hosepipe ban rules, you’ll know there are a few exceptions – and if you’ve just had new turf laid, or you’ve sown a new lawn, you can use a hose despite the restrictions. There are a few caveats, though – and you can only use a hosepipe to water your lawn for a set window, even if it's brand-new.

Here’s what you need to know – because each water company uses slightly different wording.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

New turf

Figuring out when to lay turf is one thing, but if you’ve timed it so that it clashes with the newly announced hosepipe bans under Yorkshire Water, Thames Water and South East Water, you’re probably worrying that all your efforts will go to waste.

Well, don't fret – there’s a hosepipe ban loophole that allows you to water your freshly-laid turf for up to 28 days. Exact rules vary by region, though.

‘Under the terms of the hosepipe restrictions, you can water newly laid turf for 28 days with a hosepipe,’ says Yorkshire Water on its website.

Thames Water is a little more specific with their wording around this hosepipe ban loophole, advising customers that, ‘You can only use a hose or sprinkler if the laying, sowing or planting was completed by a business as a service.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby Photography Limited)

If your turf fits the bill, the same 28-day rule applies ‘from the day of planting, sowing or turf laying’. You just need to make sure you’re only using your hosepipe to water the new turf, and nowhere else in the garden.

South East Water is even more particular about this hosepipe ban loophole, specifying that you can use a hosepipe for ‘watering of new lawns at domestic premises, where this cannot reasonably be undertaken with a watering can and the turf was laid before the on set of the ban, for a period of 4 weeks after being laid.' You’ll also need to avoid daily peak hours, which cover 8am to 10pm and 5pm to 9pm.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb Photography)

Beyond those 28 days, there are other ways to look after your lawn during a hosepipe ban – you’ll just need to make sure you’re not using a hosepipe, but a watering can or correctly configured drip watering system are great alternatives.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Nichols Photography)

Fresh grass seed

If you’ve just learned how to overseed your lawn, Yorkshire Water and Thames Water state that this hosepipe ban loophole extends to freshly-sown grass seed as well (in Thames Water’s case, if it was sown by a business as a service).

‘You can water your grass seed for the first 28 days with a hosepipe,’ says Yorkshire Water. ‘After that, you’ll need to use a watering can. Please use the hosepipe sparingly and try to use it for a short amount of time.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

That said, though, there are plenty of other ways to water your garden during a hosepipe ban that don’t require a hosepipe – and water companies are encouraging us to seek other alternatives wherever possible.

‘We would hope that anyone who needs to [use a hosepipe to water new turf] would respect the spirit of the restrictions and consider how you can use water wisely whilst doing so,’ Yorkshire Water says.

This hosepipe ban loophole can save our freshly laid lawns, as long as they meet the criteria. If you’re unsure, it’s always best to double-check with your water company first, just to be on the safe side.