Box room ideas – 10 ways to maximise space and style in a tiny room

Often the smallest and most overlooked space in the home, the humble box room holds untapped potential. And we’re not talking about the opportunity to hide junk, bedroom overspill and the ironing mountain behind closed doors!

With our experts’ design ideas, these compact spaces can be transformed into stylish, welcoming and genuinely useful rooms. Like most small bedroom ideas, box rooms will benefit from as many space-boosting tricks as you can throw at them. ‘Keeping the walls light and bright in a box room will reflect natural light and give the space a refreshed and more expansive feel,’ says Angelica Delfino, Paint & Interiors Expert at Valspar Paint.

By optimising every square inch, a box room can not only maximise the usable space within your home but also add value and appeal, making it a practical and attractive feature for potential buyers.

Anjelica Delfino Social Links Navigation Paint & Interiors Expert at Valspar Paint With almost 10 years’ experience in the paint and interiors industry, Anjelica has worked with some of the country's biggest household names in paint. Throughout her career she’s worked on dynamic industry trends, including selecting the highly anticipated colour of the year.

Whether converted into a cosy bunk room for guests, a home office, or walk-in dressing space, a well-appointed box room can boost the functionality and value of your home. The key to avoiding your box room becoming a junk room or, worse, a room that’s not used at all, is to give it a clear identity and decorate in a way that’s attractive and inviting.

1. Switch to sliding doors

Swapping out hinged doors for sliders is one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve the sense of space in a box room. Tall doors, like those on wardrobes and even the main entrance door, will have the biggest impact on the traffic flow within the room but you can also opt for sliding doors on underbed storage and bedside cabinets.

‘Sliding door wardrobes allow you to maximise storage space in a box room, making it far more functional,’ adds Philipp Nagel, Director of Neatsmith. ‘We recommend choosing sliding mechanisms with at least 10 wheels per door to ensure they slide perfectly every time. Soft-close sliders are also great for a seamless and quiet closing experiences and will add a sense of luxury.’

Philipp Nagel Social Links Navigation Director of Neatsmith Since 2005, Neatsmith has been creating and installing luxury bespoke fitted furniture. Philipp founded the company, alongside his brother and father, and the family-run business now has five London-based showrooms and its own manufacturing facility building wardrobes, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, home offices and more.

2. Go for bright colours

Introduce personality and depth to your box room with a bold colour scheme. A vibrant colour, dynamic wallpaper, or textured finish will provide visual interest without overwhelming the small space.

‘Using bright and zesty colours like yellow is the perfect paint choice when decorating a box room,’ agrees Angelica Delfino, from Valspar Paint. ‘Yellow is a colour that evokes feelings of joy and happiness, so in a small bedroom setting it is ideal to give the space a real character and charm. Pair this sunshine shade with colours such as tan and orange, as well as antique and bamboo furnishings for a warming mediterranean vibe.’

3. Reflect light with mirrors

Mirrors are well-known for making small spaces appear larger. A smart bedroom mirror idea for a box room is to position a large mirror opposite the window to reflect natural light and brighten the room. There are lots of ways to introduce mirrors in a box room, such as above a dressing table, a floor-standing mirror leant against the wall, or mirrored furniture like drawer units and nightstands, but don’t overdo it.

‘As they represent a large area, wardrobes are an ideal candidate in box rooms and the use of mirrored glass doors will easily make the room feel twice the size, reflecting the light and creating a sense of space,’ adds Angela Simpson, Creative Director at Simpson & Voyle.

Foxed or antiqued mirror will provide a softer reflection that can be more forgiving. Above all, avoid positioning mirrors directly reflecting each other or you’ll end up with a horribly discombobulating infinity effect.

Angela Simpson Social Links Navigation Creative Director at Simpson & Voyle Angela is one half of the powerhouse creative duo Simpson & Voyle. An art school graduate who went on to design in the theatre for many years before founding her design studio alongside Laura Voyle in 2013. Angela is passionate about interiors and architecture that inspire stories regarding both space and place.

4. Source multi-use furniture

Furniture that serves more than one purpose is a game-changer in box rooms. think sofa beds and the best chair beds that means the room can be so much more than one tiny bedroom.

‘Smaller bedrooms invariably need to work hard. They often also work as part office, and part storage, so buying furniture wisely will optimise the function of the room,’ says Angela Simpson. ‘Investing in a sofa bed with a comfortable mattress is never a waste, or choosing an ottoman bed with plenty of storage will offer clever solutions, especially when there may not always be space for multiple pieces of other furniture.’

A flip-down wall-mounted desk can provide a workspace without taking up permanent floor space, while this fold-out ottoman/bed can be tucked away when not in use, making the room more flexible.

5. Turn it into walk-in wardrobes

If your box room isn’t needed for sleeping quarters, consider transforming it into a luxurious walk-in wardrobe. Install custom shelving, drawers, and hanging rods to organise your clothing, shoes and accessories neatly. Add a full-length mirror and soft lighting to dial up the luxe atmosphere.

‘Turning your box room into a walk-in wardrobe is an excellent use of this often-wasted space and can help avoid the dreaded floordrobe in your own bedroom!’ says Angela Simpson. ‘Moving bedroom storage away from where you sleep encourages a sense of calm and means you can create a walk-in room that is utterly bespoke to your needs.’

6. Invest in built-in furniture

If your budget allows, investing in fitted furniture can maximize the functionality of your box room. ‘Box rooms are usually one of the smallest rooms in the house, so it’s crucial to make the most of every inch. As a rule of thumb, fitted furniture is about 15-20% more efficient than freestanding, and in compact spaces this is a key consideration,' says Ann Marie Cousins, Founder of AMC Design.

'Something which is as important, but quite easy to overlook, is the fact that with bespoke built-in furniture, your box room will have cleaner lines, with no or little gap at the sides of your furnishings.’

‘My top tip for planning built-in furniture is to think about what you need to achieve – for example, a room which also needs to store clothes and shoes may require a different approach to a space that requires to work as a home office or storage room.’

Ann Marie Cousins Social Links Navigation Founder of AMC Design AMC Design is known and loved for its bold, vibrant palettes, seamlessly tying in with a property’s original features to make a stunning home. Ann Marie’s own Victorian house was the impetus for her career change from high-flying lawyer to award winning interior designer and has since become the flagship of the designer’s eye-catching design.

7. Create a work from home space

Turning a box room into a small home office is a clever way to make the most of the limited space. Start by selecting a compact, functional desk that fits well in the room without overwhelming it. Consider vertical storage solutions like shelves and wall-mounted organisers to keep the workspace tidy and get extra power sockets installed, if necessary.

‘Ideally, you should position your desk next to a window to enjoy the best natural light levels,’ adds interior designer Chantel Elshout. ‘Adjustable window treatments, like plantation shutters, are a real saviour and can be tilted as the sun moves to keep the sun out of your eyes while maintaining decent natural light levels overall.’

8. Build a bunk room

Max up the sleepover fun by transforming your box room into a bunk room. Robustly built bunks that can comfortably accommodate adults, at least on the bottom bunks, are brilliant if your bedrooms are bursting at the seams when friends and family come to stay. A sturdy ladder that’s kind on bare feet is also essential.

Make the most of the vertical space by building L-shape bunks, adding shelves and hooks above each bed for books and personal items. A wall-mounted, low-level reading light is also useful. The white-washed woodwork in this space-efficient bunk room by Thorp, creates a bright and welcoming atmosphere that feels cosy, not cramped. ‘Built-in drawers beneath ensure no storage opportunities go to waste,’ adds founder, Philippa Thorp.

9. Create a cosy snug

Find sanctuary from the noise and chaos of family life by turning your box room into a relaxing retreat. ‘To make the space inviting, introduce plush textiles, a thick-pile area rug and generous armchair that’s big enough to curl up in,’ says interior designer, Louise Robinson.

‘Fairy lights or low-level lamps will create a warm glow that enhances the cosiness levels.’ Avoid the temptation to add a television – the best snug room ideas are screen-free zones that provide an escape from digital demands.

Louise Robinson Social Links Navigation Interior designer Trained at the prestigious KLC School of Design, Louise Robinson worked for several highly esteemed designers before setting up her own sought-after studio in Muswell Hill, North London. Previously a Property Lawyer, Louise has a keen eye for detail and her relaxed interiors are always filled with colour, texture and interesting moments.

10. Make a playroom

Are your children’s bedrooms bursting with toys? Is finding their beds under mountains of brightly coloured plastic and Lego a nightly challenge? Turning your box room into a dedicated playroom, and leaving bedrooms for sleeping, could be the answer. ‘This separation helps establish a clear distinction between playtime and bedtime, which can enhance sleep hygiene and promote better sleep patterns,’ says Louise Robinson.

‘Choose bright, joyful colours on the walls and floor to stimulate creativity. Adding interactive features, like a chalkboard wall, reading nook and play tent will also help create an engaging environment,’ she adds. Bear in mind your children will eventually outgrow their playroom, at least for playing, so aim for flexible, transitional furniture and playroom ideas that can be adapted as their needs change.

FAQs

Why do English houses have box rooms?

The ‘box room’ is a traditional English term originally coined for period country homes, which had a small room designed to store boxes, suitcases and trunks. ‘In time, other areas of the home facilitated storage in a much better way, especially as modern homes moved away from bulky free-standing furniture to include built-in storage, utilities and loft space.

Our preference for ‘box room’ use therefore shifted to guest bedrooms, a nursery, or a home office. This explains why these rooms are sometimes only big enough for a cot and a chair or a desk and chair,’ explains Ann Marie Cousins, Founder of AMC Design. ‘As a nation, we are accustomed to the term ‘box room’ and we are now using clever interior design, colour theory and interior decor to ensure they work well for modern life and don’t become a forgotten, unused space.’

Does a box room add value?

In modern homes, the phrase ‘box room’ is now used (especially by estate agents) to describe upstairs rooms that aren’t quite big enough to be classed as a bedroom. Sure, most people would choose a regular four-bed home over a ‘three-bed with box room’ given the choice. But if three bedrooms is what your maximum budget will stretch to, having that extra space is a huge bonus and will certainly add value.

The trick to presenting a box room as a positive not a negative relies on giving it an obvious identity. Provided your box room is utilised in a clear way, and thoughtfully designed, it will undoubtedly prove an attractive feature to potential buyers/your mortgage lender.

Our box room bedroom design ideas will help transform your smallest room into a stylish, efficient, and comfortable space – how will you use yours?