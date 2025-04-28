5 IKEA BESTA hacks that will transform your basic storage cabinets into stylish pieces with a high-end look
Not sure what to do with your BESTA storage cabinets? These hacks will give you plenty of inspiration to work with
Who doesn’t love IKEA and its signature pared-back, minimalist but also budget-friendly flatpack furniture? I sure do, as do millions of others whose homes feature at least one of the popular furniture pieces from the Swedish retailer. The IKEA BESTA cabinets are the perfect example – a design that lends itself perfectly to customisation, which is where the IKEA BESTA hacks come in.
The majority of IKEA’s flatpack furniture - the BESTA storage system included - works perfectly as a blank canvas ready to be personalised with some clever and creative IKEA hacks which are becoming increasingly more popular, both on social media and in people’s homes.
I personally own a set of four IKEA BESTA cabinets which are lined up against my home office wall, housing my collection of magazines, along with some more boring paperwork. But I’d be lying if I said I was happy with the current look of these cupboards which I haven’t touched since putting them in place last year. So let’s find out what you and I can do to give our BESTA cabinets a little (or a big) makeover to elevate our homes.
IKEA BESTA alternatives
If you’re looking for some BESTA alternatives that aren’t from IKEA for whatever reason - whether that’s because there isn’t a store near you, you don’t want to put so much work into an IKEA hack or you simply prefer to shop from other brands - then I found some similar-looking alternatives for you. They’re not by any means identical but they have the BESTA spirit.
Even though this La Redoute design is pricier compared to IKEA's BESTA, it's made with real oak wood which is ultimately going to be more hardwearing and long-lasting compared to the particle board that the IKEA BESTA is made of.
Available in two different colour finishes, this sleek sideboard boasts a similar shape and design to the IKEA BESTA but without the need to do much else to it. It looks great as it is - but if you want to change the colour or handles, you sure can, of course.
1. Create a storage bench
If you really want to transform your BESTA unit beyond recognition, then turn it into a storage bench, similarly to one of the most popular IKEA KALLAX hacks. For this purpose, you will need the lower BESTA TV bench or shelf unit, rather than the full-sized storage unit.
And if someone’s mastered the look, it’s Charlotte Simpson, founder and creative director of Lotte Studio, whose project is pictured above. ‘I had seen a BESTA hack by Claire Kennedy on Instagram. My boyfriend is a vinyl collector and we struggle for space so I figured it would be a great storage idea for that whilst also utilising a dead bit of space in the loft. It quickly escalated to having an upholstered back on it that I drew out free-hand and cut with a jigsaw.
'Once I was on a roll with it, it wasn’t as challenging as I thought. The biggest consideration was ensuring the priming was good enough to prevent chipping. I used my go-to Zinnser Bin (available at Amazon), I then caulked to make the BESTA look fitted and cut out to accommodate existing skirting.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
2. Adorn with a fluted finish
Some IKEA hacks are more complex than others. But very often, all it takes to makeover a piece of IKEA furniture is some paint (just make sure you know how to paint IKEA furniture because it requires a couple extra steps compared to painting most pieces of furniture), a set of new, stylish handles and perhaps some textured finish.
In the case of content creator Melanie Lissack’s IKEA BESTA panelled cabinet hack, the texture was provided in the form of fluted panelling and finished with some lovely lilac paint. The IKEA BESTA collection is vast and there are versions that even come with a ready-made reeded finish. But there are none with a fluted one – and it looks a lot more sophisticated, if you ask me.
3. Build a media unit
Many IKEA hacks provide the perfect budget alternative to large-scale, built-in joinery. And while it’s mostly IKEA BILLY bookcase hacks that fall into this category, you can utilise multiple BESTA cabinets to build a media unit, similar to the one created by Clare Bolger of No Space Like Home pictured above, too.
‘Storage is really important in a smaller property that doesn't have much dedicated storage space,’ Clare says. ‘The client's budget wouldn't stretch to bespoke joinery so the IKEA BESTA TV storage combination was perfect for what we needed. I got a joiner to build a base, add a skirting across the front and a frame around it to give the appearance of a bespoke, built in unit without the price tag.
'I used paint to zone each area so the TV cabinet needed to be the same colour as the walls for a cocooning, seamless feel. First, we sanded and primed it with Zinsser BIN primer and then gave it two top coats of Benjamin Moore's Aura Eggshell in Knoxville Gray. The end result provides a lovely focal point and incorporates plenty of storage, both in the closed cupboards and the open shelving on either side.’
4. Add glass or cane inserts
Similarly to adding fluted panelling to elevate your IKEA BESTA cabinets, you can also make it your own by adding cane webbing or reeded glass inserts to the cabinet doors. This look will work as a living room IKEA hack for a sideboard but it also makes for an excellent toy storage idea.
‘Swap the doors for cane webbing or fluted glass and add some wooden legs,’ suggests Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘You’ll end up with toy storage that blends beautifully into adult spaces, which is perfect when your living room serves more than one purpose.’
Etsy is the perfect place to get yourself some well-priced cane webbing by the roll much like this one from Westfield Rattan.
5. Turn it into a bathroom vanity
There are several places where you can utilise a floating BESTA cabinet attached to the wall, whether that’s as a console table in the hallway or as a sideboard in the living room. It creates storage space without appearing too bulky as the floor space remains clear.
But perhaps my favourite way to utilise this BESTA method is turning it into a bathroom IKEA hack in the form of a vanity, much like in this green spa-style en suite loft conversion. Of course, the world is your oyster in terms of the colour you paint it or the finish you add to it, just as long as it’s in harmony with your bathroom’s style.
Many of these BESTA hacks would also work as IKEA IVAR hacks – or any other similar-looking, basic flatpack cabinets from IKEA for that matter. So which one are you going to try out first?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This secret gardening ingredient could be the key to stronger rose plants – and even more flowers
Is mycorrhizal fungi worth it? We spoke to the experts to find out...
By Sophie King
-
3 ways to use plants to Feng Shui your patio for calming outdoor space - and the blooms the experts swear by to achieve this
Want your patio to feel like a calming space? Then you need to know how to apply Feng Shui to your plants
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I'm a Homes Editor with expensive taste, but Debenhams just made me do a double-take with this bargain designer-look outdoor sofa
This is the last place I thought I'd find my dream outdoor sofa
By Rebecca Knight
-
Aldi is releasing a budget alternative to the cult Joseph Joseph washing up bowl – it’s just £4.99
The Joseph Joseph washing up bowl is an Ideal Home favourite - now we can't wait to try Aldi's alternative
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I just bought my first home, and this £10 buy was the very first thing I bought for it to make it feel warmer and secure
If I did it all again, this would still be my very first buy
By Rebecca Knight
-
It’s normally impossible to find a Dyson vacuum for under £250 — but QVC has slashed the price of their bestselling models for a limited time
Run don’t walk to pick up the brand’s bestselling model for under £230 before it sells out
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed the cleaning product she swears by to keep her home fresh - and it’s just £8 on Amazon
'I use it on my counters. I use it on my walls. I use it on my doors. When I smell it, I know my house is clean.'
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tested the 12L Challenge dehumidifier in my damp Victorian home over winter — I haven’t spotted any signs of mould for the first time in five years
The Challenge 12L dehumidifier doesn’t have too many bells and whistles, but I can already see the difference it’s made to my damp home
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is boiler flow temperature? Heating experts urge you to check yours now as you could be overpaying on your energy bills
Turning this little-known number down just a few degrees can result in some serious savings
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Stacey Solomon has shared 5 nifty wardrobe storage hacks to make getting ready in the morning easier — and they're genius
These five wardrobe storage hacks are a gamechanger
By Katie Sims
-
Cult cleaning brand Scrub Daddy has just launched a brand new butterfly mop — could it be the ultimate solution for banishing stubborn marks on your floor?
We're obsessed with all things Scrub Daddy
By Kezia Reynolds