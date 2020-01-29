Six fabulous family sofas that will transform your living room

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What makes the perfect family sofa? It’s a question you might well be asking yourself if you’ve spent an uncomfortable Christmas in your living room.

We all know what doesn’t work. Settees with barely enough space for you and your other half, let alone the dog. Fabrics that suck up stains like a sponge. And cushions so squishy, you’ve been swallowed up, spat out and sent straight to the chiropractor.

Thankfully, the folks at Next know exactly the ingredients for sofa surfing with the family, however big or small your clan – and your living room. In fact, they offer more than 350,000 combinations in upholstery to choose from, across different shapes, fabrics, colours, formats, sit & feet.

Whether it’s a large L-shape that the whole family can cuddle up on, an extra snuggler so more of you can sit comfortably, or a storage sofa bed that sleeps guests and conceals the clutter, Next has the right one for you.

However, rather than have you sift through those impressive 350,000 options to find that winning design, we thought we’d pick six of our favourites, each designed to provide an Ideal solution…

1. To survive the rough and tumble… the Darwin leather sofa

If you are looking for a sofa that ages gracefully, no matter what life – or the family – throws at it, let us introduce the Darwin, finished here in Vintaged Light Brown leather. Leather is one of the most forgiving finishes for a living room, wearing beautifully as the years go by.

Another reason to choose the Darwin Leather is that you don’t have to wait months or even weeks for it to arrive. Like a wide selection of Next sofas, it can be with you within five working days. That’s almost as quickly as your Saturday night takeaway.

Buy now: Darwin Leather large sofa in Vintaged Light Brown, £1,175, Next

2. When guests are always expected… the Garda sofa bed

This version of Next’s classic Garda sofa is the ultimate living room triple threat. Not just an L-shaped sofa that can seat four, it transforms into a sofa bed for overnight guests. And it has a storage compartment to hide away spare bedding… or the kids’ toys.

Alternatively, you can buy a version that’s 100 per-cent storage – living room tidy ups have never been easier.

Buy now: Garda Tailored Comfort Large RH Corner Chaise & Occasional Sofabed, from £1,550, Next

3. For telly addicts… the Gosford curved sofa

There’s no need to rush for the best seat in the house with the extra-large Gosford tailored comfort curved sofa. It has room for six, and because of its gentle curve, everyone gets an equally good view of the TV.

The Gosford is available in a selection of luxurious velvets and velours. And if you can’t decide which one you like the most, you can always take advantage of Next’s free swatch service. Order up to nine fabric samples, for free, from a choice of 150.

Many of these feature a complimentary NEXTGUARD treatment, designed to repel and resist most liquids & stains. Finally, you can lift that ban on food and drinks in the living room!

Buy now: Gosford Tailored Comfort Curved Extra Large Sofa in Dark Red Plush Velvet, £2,699, Next

4. For getting the size just right… the Heath modular sofa

Here’s a sofa that can grow with your family, and be reconfigured to suit a new room should you move. The Heath comes in a selection of eight modules that can be arranged to your rooms exact specifications, and even added to should you feel the need.

Oh, and if your kids are prone to treating your sofa like a bouncy castle, do not worry. Every one of Next’s sofas – including these Heath modules – is tested for wear and tear through 200,000 impact cycles, and exceeds UK and European standards for strength and stability. If that doesn’t give you peace of mind, the 10-year guarantee surely will.

Buy now: Heath modular tailored comfort sofa, from £425 for an arm-less unit, Next

5. To instill calm… the Wilson sofa

We all know family life can be hectic, to say the least. So if you’re looking to give your living room a more tranquil feel, then we suggest you invest in a green sofa – and not just because emerald and olive shades are so on trend right now.

Green is a colour we associate with safety and renewal thanks to its roots in nature – where green plants thrive, there is usually food and water. Therefore, logically, if you are sitting on a green sofa, you and your family will feel more at ease.

The Wilson’s smart yet simple shape should suit most living rooms, and it comes in more than 100 fabrics, including this Green Tweedy Blend – Navy, Blush pink and Dark Ochre are other on-trend colour option.

Buy now: Wilson Tailored Comfort Large Sofa in Green Tweedy Blend, £799, Next

6. For combining comfort and glamour…. the Finsbury sofa

Not only is this beauty super comfy and spacious enough for snuggling, its sumptuous blue velvet fabric manages to look casual and chic at the same time. So while this may be the place you spend most of your family time, you can always count on it looking super stylish – bonus! Velvet is here to stay thanks to its effortlessly glam looks and opting for a darker fabric in a family space, especially with this lovely antiqued finish, means it’ll be versatile enough to cope with everything from a TV dinner with the kids to coffee mornings with the girls.

Buy now: Finsbury tailored comfort large sofa in sumptuous velour dark navy, £850

All of the items featured here are available at next.co.uk.

