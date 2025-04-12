Rochelle Humes’ living room seating is ‘sofa goals’, and I found an almost identical high street alternative for under £1000
You can now get the singer and TV presenter's modular sofa of dreams for less thanks to DUSK
I don’t know about you, but I love the elevated style of Rochelle and Marvin Humes’ home. The couple’s super large modular sofa that can easily house the whole family of five is the centrepiece of the living room and the whole home – and I’m happy to report that I just found the perfect high street alternative, the DUSK Bondi sofa.
At first glance, I thought Rochelle’s living room seating was the original of one of the best modular sofas ever created, which is the B&B Italia Camaleonda sofa, the TV presenter revealed in an Instagram post that it’s actually by an Irish company called Navan Sofa Factory. It’s the retailer’s Bella modular sofa which will set you back €695 for a single section.
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, the DUSK Bondi 3-seater sofa comes with an RRP of £1249 but it’s currently on sale for £899 – and if you’ve ever shopped at DUSK, you’ll know that these sales are very frequent, so you can regularly bag a bargain like this one.
If you’re in need of small living room sofa ideas, then there is the 2-seater with a full price of £879 but currently selling for £759. And the fact that this sofa design is also modular, much like the original B&B Italia one it resembles, makes it even more attractive as you can rearrange it according to your needs and future-proof your lounge this way.
Budget
The new DUSK Bondi sofa is available in two colourways, this classic ivory shade or delicious brown, one of the biggest sofa colour trends of this year. And if you want to kit out your lounge, there's also a matching ottoman and armchair available.
Designer
The biggest benefit of the Camaleonda sofa by B&B Italia is its endlessly customisable design. Available in a wide variety of upholstery options, this is a lifetime investment - you can keep adding modules and rearranging the configuration to your heart's desire and without ever needing to buy another sofa in your life.
Rochelle’s Bella sofa is itself a take on the iconic B&B Italia Camaleonda designed by Mario Bellini in 1970 which is loved by many a celebrity, appearing in the houses of everyone from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to the former couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. To us mere mortals, the sofa’s high price tag of around £15,310 for a 3-seater similar to the DUSK style makes this design very much out of reach.
However, I have in fact tried this legendary sofa for myself at the Aram showroom in London. While you might think it’s more style over substance, the Camaleonda sofa is actually very comfortable with the perfect balance between cushiony softness and support.
The fact that the back and armrests are detachable and also modular, attached with a system of hooks, rings and cables, makes this sofa design truly special and one of the best sofas I've ever sat on. But the price is ridiculously high, there's no doubt about that.
‘B&B Italia’s Camaleonda sofa has become legendary largely because it effortlessly blends retro charm with modern flexibility; it's like the sofa equivalent of owning a classic vinyl player, timeless but undeniably cool,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.
‘Its modular design appeals to our modern obsession with customisation, letting homeowners reshape their living spaces to suit both small and spacious homes. With an Instagram-ready polish that's ideal for today's interiors, it's as though we're all rediscovering the carefree, playful interiors of the 1970s.’
As the Bondi sofa by DUSK is a new addition to the retailer’s offering, I haven’t myself tested it yet and therefore can’t speak for its comfort levels. But the brand’s Brooklyn modular sofa is my favourite budget modular sofa on the market. So I hope that the new Bondi will follow in the Brooklyn’s footsteps and impress us all, not just with its designer-worthy looks.
Are you tempted by this celebrity-style sofa?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
