Ideal Home Awards 2025 winners for Living Rooms – find out which brands and designs got our editors’ stamp of approval this year

The living room is usually the most used room in most people’s homes – it’s the space where we relax at the end of a long day, get together with the family, watch a movie and host friends and family. That’s why the room and everything in it needs to be versatile, flexible and multipurpose as well as stylish, of course. And those are only a few of the criteria the editors and special judges for the Ideal Home Awards 2025 in the Living Room category looked to when deciding on this year’s winners.

As we at Ideal Home look at furniture, decor and homewares designed for living rooms day in and day out, a level of innovation, as well as the price point and the size of the offering, also played a part in the ultimate decision-making.

So let’s celebrate the brands and designs that impressed us the most this year and find out what the judges had to say about the victors and what makes them so special to earn the top spot.

Best sofa winner: King Living

(Image credit: King Living)

The best sofa award goes to King Living’s 1978 high back sofa. The Australian brand knows how to make some of the best modular sofas, including this one. And its original, curved sofa design really impressed Laurie Davidson, interior stylist, writer and co-founder of @stylemakerstv.

‘This sofa caught my eye immediately due to its modern, comfortable and high-end look. The curve is a lovely on-trend touch, which would work well in an open-plan room. Or, with a modular design, you also have the option to break it up and make this sofa really work for your room,’ Laurie says.

Highly commended: John Lewis Lozenge Sofa in Pistachio; DFS Cinesound Showcase

Best storage winner: Mustard Made

(Image credit: Mustard Made)

Just because living room storage ideas need to be practical, that doesn’t mean they can’t be stylish, too. And that’s why the joyful but chic Glass collection from Mustard Made, celebrating dopamine decorating, won first place.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘This is like dopamine furniture,’ says Ginevra Benedetti, Ideal Home’s Print Deputy Editor. ‘The use of glass against the bright colour feels fun, punchy and fresh. With a starting price of £199 and different styles and colours to choose from, Mustard Made’s Glass Collection is very versatile.’

Highly commended: The Cotswold Company Chester Dove Grey Hideaway Media Unit

Best use of colour winner: Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Purple is the somewhat unexpected colour trend of this year – and if anyone’s nailed the look, then it’s Benjamin Moore’s Cinnamon Slate paint shade. Also earning the title of Benjamin Moore’s colour of the year 2025, this purple shade is a soft and muted take on this quite divisive colour.

‘Colour-drenched spaces are trending at the moment, and drenching with this rich purple gives a beautiful result,’ says Heather Young, Ideal Home’s Editor-in-Chief.

Best wallpaper winner: Little Greene

(Image credit: Little Greene)

It was Little Greene’s Animal Kingdom wallpaper that charmed all of the judges, winning the best wallpaper title, despite being a design from the brand’s children’s range.

‘There’s so much to look at. It’s just one of those wallpapers you wouldn’t get tired of. And even though it’s from the children’s range, you can easily use it in an adult space. So it’s very versatile,’ Laurie says.

Heather agrees and adds, ‘All the colourways are really interesting in this print. And it just feels really joyful.’

Best armchair winner: Marks & Spencer

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

How stylish is the Marks & Spencer Dempsey accent armchair? The judges were not only impressed by the chic design of this piece of furniture, but also its affordable £299 price point which ultimately catapulted it to first place.

‘I like the midcentury modern style and the price of it as well. It is very cool, it looks very high end,’ Ginevra says.

Laurie is also a fan of the dark wood finish which is currently very on-trend, ‘I like the dark wood. There is so much bleached wood everywhere and it’s really nice when you see something in a nice dark, rich wood colour.’

Highly commended: Laura Ashley Hedgerow Green Kinsham Stripe Radcliffe Snuggle Chair

Best furniture winner: La Redoute

(Image credit: La Redoute)

Whether you have a small living room or not, a lounge can never have too much storage space. That’s exactly why the clever multipurpose design of La Redoute’s Suzon Lift-Top Oak Veneer Coffee Table caught the judges’ attention and took home the best furniture title.

‘Multifunctional furniture is always great, especially in smaller living spaces,’ says Aurélien Farjon, interior designer, stylist, and co-founder of @stylemakerstv. ‘This coffee table has a smart finish with hidden storage packed under a lovely design.’

Best paint range winner: Frenchic

(Image credit: Frenchic)

If you’re looking to bring some of your living room paint ideas to life then we recommend going for the best paint range winner of 2025, Frenchic – a brand known for its sustainable values and matt-finish, chalk-based paints.

Laurie was impressed by the paints every time she’s used them herself, ‘It’s amazing how versatile this paint is. You can use it on so many surfaces without having to chop and change it, and they have a great range of colours on offer too.’

Best scent winner: Temple of Incense

(Image credit: Temple of Incense)

When considering investing in some home fragrance, most of us will straight away think of scented candles or diffusers. But the judges loved the somewhat unexpected nature of Temple of Incense’s Bulgarian Rose & Oudh Incense Sticks, as well as their beautiful and long-lasting scent.

‘I love that you can burn incense and come back into the room a few days later and still smell it. Temple of Incense’s thick sticks help the scent linger in a really nice way,’ Aurélien describes his experience with the product, which is also why it won the best scent title.

Best flooring winner: Luxury Flooring

(Image credit: Luxury Flooring)

Living room flooring ideas need to be both practical and stylish, fitting in with the wider lounge scheme and aesthetic. And the Elgin Farmhouse Engineered Oak finish from Luxury Flooring definitely checks both the practical and stylish boxes with its timeless design.

‘This is a timeless flooring choice that brings a natural look to the home. Engineered oak is hardwearing, so is perfectly suitable for family life in a busy home. And the 25-year guarantee is pretty good,’ Laurie says.

Best TV winner: Sky

(Image credit: Sky)

We might try to hide it when not in use, but the TV is the centrepiece of most living rooms which gets plenty of use on a daily basis – so you might as well make it a good one. This year, the judges were most impressed by the Sky Glass Generation 2 TV.

‘The original Sky Glass is a brilliant, no-fuss, plug-and-play TV with a vast choice of content at your fingertips. This updated Gen 2 version of the Glass features a sharper 4K HDR picture and built-in Dolby Atmos seven speaker surround sound, making the viewing experience far more immersive (and equally as effortless) as before,’ Ginevra says.

Highly commended: Samsung The Frame TV

Best speakers winner: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

Once unthinkable, creating an at-home cinema experience is no longer an unattainable dream with the Samsung HW-Q990D speaker paired with the recliner sofa trend.

‘Want a cinema experience at home? Featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound via 22 speakers in a four-piece wireless kit, you’ll never need to visit the cinema again. Just add popcorn!’ Ginevra says.

Best fire winner: Direct Stoves

(Image credit: Direct Stoves)

The winner in the best fire category, the Direct Stoves Woodford Carrington 5 Multifuel EcoDesign Stove, was rewarded for its versatile design and sustainable features.

‘The beauty of this fire lies in its versatility – it would fit perfectly into a modern or traditional home, and can even be used outdoors. Even better, it has an eco-friendly design and has been approved for use in Smoke Control Areas,’ Heather says.

Best carpet cleaner winner: Dr. Beckmann

(Image credit: Dr. Beckmann)

It’s not all about the stylish and the pretty – we also want to reward the products that keep the essential pieces and features of our homes looking their best. And that’s exactly what Dr. Beckmann’s Carpet Stain Remover does.

‘Affordability and effectiveness are two things I always look for in an everyday carpet cleaner, but this product also goes one step further by tackling stubborn stains on carpets and rugs, too,’ says Lauren Bradbury, Ideal Home’s Content Editor. ‘The 2-in-1 brush means there’s no other products or cleaners required, and I think it should be a staple in everyone’s cleaning cupboard.’

Retailer of the year winner: Wallpaper Direct

(Image credit: Wallpaper Direct)

If you’re looking for a wide range of living room wallpaper ideas to choose from, Wallpaper Direct is the best place to go according to the judges as it wins the title of retailer of the year. The judges were impressed by the easy to use and navigate website and the wide choice of designs.

‘The shopping experience on Wallpaper Direct is a joy. You can easily fall down a rabbit hole of gorgeous prints and pattern, and I love how it really champions independent brands, too,’ Ginevra says.

Highly commended: Furniture Village

The judges

Heather Young Editor-in-Chief, Ideal Home Heather has worked on Ideal Home for over 16 years and has decorated many a living space. The living room in her current home is painted black, and has a huge modular sofa, which is Heather's favourite place to relax.

Ginevra Benedetti Deputy Editor - Print, Ideal Home Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021, having first joined the team in 2011.

Sara Hesikova Content Editor - Room Decor, Ideal Home Ever since taking on the role of Room Decor Content Editor, Sara has overseen some of Ideal Home's key furniture buying guides, including best sofa, having sat on over 150 models and counting.

Laurie Davidson and Aurélien Farjon Social Links Navigation Interior stylists and founders, Style Makers With years of experience styling homes and photoshoots, Laurie and Reli used their design skills to help judge our Living Room categories.

Lauren Bradbury Content Editor - House Manual, Ideal Home When she's not updating many of our home appliance buying guides including the likes of vacuums, Lauren is writing how-to guides and sharing handy cleaning hacks.

Huge congratulations to all the winners of the Ideal Home Awards 2025 in the Living Room category. We were so impressed with all the beautiful, innovative and highly functional designs and the wins were truly deserved. We’ll see you next year!