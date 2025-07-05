The 3 small kitchen colour mistakes to avoid for a characterful and spacious design – according to kitchen pros

There's difficulty in choosing the right colour scheme for a small kitchen and contrasting advice often means it's easy to make mistakes. But in a kitchen renovation that costs a lot and takes significant planning, mistakes aren't what you want to be making.

This is why we've instructed kitchen pros to warn you of the most common mistakes people make when choosing their small kitchen colour scheme.

Decorating a small kitchen requires some careful planning and the right colour choices will enhance the sense of space and create character that turns it into a joyful space. While you should always follow your heart when choosing shades for your kitchen, these tips will ensure your compact space looks as incredible as can be.

1. Not adding texture to a light space

(Image credit: Caroline Mardon)

When choosing a colour palette for a small kitchen, it can be tempting to go for light, neutral tones. While this does help to make a compact space feel bigger, if you don't include lots of texture then a pale scheme can look flat and uninspiring.

'One of the most common mistakes we see in small kitchens is the assumption that light colours will automatically make the space feel bigger. In reality, a pale scheme without contrast – think texture and a mix of other materials such as woods and natural stones - can feel flat and underwhelming, particularly in a room that lacks natural light,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'What matters more than simply choosing a 'light' colour is how that colour works with the architecture, materials and lighting of the space. A soft neutral paired with deeper cabinetry or natural timber tones can bring warmth and depth, while still maintaining a sense of openness.'

You can easily introduce those textures with a couple of smart decor accessories.

Hand-Woven Rattan Serving Tray with Handles for Breakfast £32.99 at Amazon A tray looks super chic on an island or next to a hob, filled with cooking essentials. Wooden chopping board £11 at Dunelm A wooden chopping board is a practical and pretty purchase - prop these against a splashback for added texture. Habitat Amber Picnic Hi Ball Glasses – set of 4 £8.04 at Argos Amber hues will add dimension to a neutral scheme - display these on open shelving or in a glass-fronted cabinet.

2. Choosing a light, high-shine finish

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lizzie Orme)

Another common misconception when decorating a small kitchen is that a high-shine finish will enhance the sense of space and reflect light. While this is true to a degree (light will bounce off reflective surfaces), it often enhances cabinetry and thus, the small layout.

'Another pitfall is using high-gloss finishes in the hope of reflecting light, they can actually emphasise the compactness of a space and feel clinical,' Richard adds. 'A matte or eggshell finish tends to be far more forgiving.'

Emily Harnasz, lead colour consultant at YesColours, agrees: 'Try an eggshell finish, as their slight sheen ensures optimal light reflection.'

Avoid sticking to white gloss cabinetry in a small kitchen and instead give a more muted colour a try - it will still help to create a spacious design, while also adding intrigue. Emily recommends that 'If you still want some colour, soft blues and lilacs, known as receding colours, create an illusion of depth, making the space feel larger and more peaceful too.'

3. Not trying bold colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Whether it's a decadent navy kitchen or a super statement black kitchen idea, a dark kitchen colour scheme is one of the simplest ways to invoke a sense of warmth and cosiness into a space. Statement hues are often avoided in favour of neutral colours, but this is a common mistake that's made.

'Much to contrary belief, bold colours can work especially well in smaller spaces. Navy, cobalt, or royal blue add impact and a wow-factor and work especially well when used liberally throughout the cabinetry,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

'Maintain balance with a quartz countertop to keep the room feeling light and airy. Those looking for a classic scheme that lends itself to an understated look, a neutral palette of white, ivory, and grey work to add a sense of modern simplicity to a kitchen.'

Have you fallen victim to any of these small kitchen colour mistakes? It's easy to feel like you have to stick to light bright surfaces and colours in a compact kitchen, but these lessons prove that the opposite is true.