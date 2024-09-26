I’ve sat on over 60 modular sofas when choosing the one for my home – these are the styles and brands I’d recommend

Modular sofas have seriously shot up in popularity in recent years, loved for their flexible, versatile design. So as a result, many sofa brands are jumping on the modular band wagon – hence, there are plenty of designs on the market to choose from. But which are the best modular sofas?

I am Ideal Home’s expert on all things to do with sofas and I, for one, am a big supporter of modular sofas. When doing research with the end goal of buying one for my first unfurnished flat this year (I’m still renting), I decided that a modular sofa would be the best sofa for me. That was the start of a long journey during which I’ve sat on and tested over 60 different styles to choose the one for me and my home. But luckily for you, you don’t have to because I’ve collated all that I’ve learnt here. And if you’re intrigued which one I ended up going for, don’t worry – all will be revealed in due time.

I don’t think modular sofas are a fad or a passing living room trend – on the contrary, I believe the modular sofa ‘trend’ is here to stay as it’s really an innovation in the world of sofa design that allows the owner more freedom and customisation. Modular sofas are long-term investments that can last you for decades to come if you choose wisely.

(Image credit: King Living)

It should be said that despite their recent rise to fame, modular sofas have been around pretty much ever since the 70s which is when many of the now iconic designs were first introduced – just take the Togo by Ligne Roset available at Heal’s that’s loved by many a celebrity including Stacey Dooley, released in 1973 or the B&B Italia Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini, first launched in 1970.

But as already mentioned, there is a world of choice out there now compared to the 70s when it comes to modular sofas. In fact, by choosing a modular sofa, you’re not sacrificing anything, you’re technically only gaining extra benefits – modular sofas are just as comfortable, stylish and durable (if not more) compared to traditional sofas.

So if you too are after (or are considering) a modular sofa, these are some of my top picks, each for a different reason, as well as the best brands to go to for a selection of modular styles.

My top picks

Where to shop for modular sofas

(Image credit: King Living)

1. King Living Specifications Lead time: 12-14 weeks Starting price: £550 for a single module Reasons to buy + Removable covers + Additional covers can be bought separately + Modules connect with brackets + High quality for mid-range prices + Comfortable and long-lasting design Reasons to avoid - Long lead time

Australian brand King Living with its Tottenham Court Road showroom was truly a revelation to me as pretty much all of its sofa designs are extremely comfortable, super high quality, durable and boasting a designer style. It’s perhaps because of this that most people (myself included) assume it is more expensive than it actually is.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

King Living’s 1977 sofa, specifically the Package 3, is the one that I ended up choosing for myself. And the only reason that I didn’t end up including it in my top picks above is because I’m aware it has a very specific look that might not appeal to everyone. But that’s perhaps one of the main reasons why I personally love it. It’s also extremely comfortable - not too soft and not too firm - which is also thanks to the curved, organic shape with no harsh angle in sight.

It comes with removable, washable covers - with the option to have each module in any of the available colours you choose as I have opted for three different neutral shades for a gradient effect - and they can also be purchased separately if you ever get sick of the colour you first chose.

But apart from the recently relaunched (but improved) 1977 - named after the year it was originally launched (there go the 70s again, much like in the case of the iconic Togo) - King Living also has two other modular styles - the Max and the Haven. The one downside of this brand? The lead times. I waited 3 months for my sofa to arrive as they are all made to order and shipped from Thailand since the brand is Australian.

(Image credit: DUSK)

2. DUSK Sofas Specifications Lead time : Dispatched within 7 days Starting price: £710 for a 2-seater sofa Reasons to buy + Low price point + Good value for money + Modern, sleek design + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Only one sofa style available - Available in only four colours and one finish - Not possible to test out IRL prior to purchasing

If your budget is limited and a full-size modular sofa is what you’re after then DUSK is the place to go in my opinion. The brand only offers the one style of modular sofa, the aforementioned Brooklyn, but it’s available in several different configurations and four matte velvet shades (which I realise is not a big range to choose from compared to some of the other brands) with prices starting at £710 for a two-seater sofa.

Reviews from existing customers are also favourable with a rating of 4.9 out 5 stars and over 100 five-star reviews. But while the brand states that it dispatches every sofa ordered within 7 days, customers have reported that it’s taken over a month to arrive. So that’s something to be mindful of. As well as the fact that you can’t test the sofa out before purchasing, given that DUSK doesn’t have a physical presence on the high street.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

3. Swyft Specifications Lead time: 24 hours Starting price: £479 for a single module Reasons to buy + Super quick lead times + Arrives as a flat pack in a box + Sleek, modern design Reasons to avoid - Model 03 is difficult to test out prior to purchasing IRL - Bulky design that's not ideal for small spaces

Swyft has reported that its modular sofas, the Model 03 and Model 06, sell more than its standard sofa styles, second only to the brand’s best sofa beds. Which is very telling of the shift in popular living room sofa ideas.

Model 03 offers a bit more support compared to the cushiony Model 06 which you can really sink into. But I’d say the former is more popular than the latter – which is why it’s also made its way into our general best sofa buying guide, being the only modular sofa in the round-up. But both arrive packaged in a flat pack box and can be on your doorstep within 24 hours after ordering which are the two major benefits of this brand.

As for downsides, since Swyft doesn’t have its own physical stores or showroom, it is very difficult for potential customers to test. Especially the favoured Model 03 which is exclusive to the Swyft website and John Lewis which currently doesn’t have it on show in any of its physical locations. I believe that you should be able to test the sofa before committing to buying it so this was a major con for me.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

4. John Lewis Specifications Lead time: 7 days - 9 weeks Starting price: £879 for a single module Reasons to buy + Short lead time if picking the default material + Over 70 fabrics available to choose from + Several modular styles on offer + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Higher starting price but still in the mid-range category

John Lewis has an offering of six different modular sofa styles in its own collection, while also stocking the Swyft Model 03 and Model 06 sofas. With a price point starting at around £1700, all of the styles are available in over 70 different fabrics. The made-to-order sofa designed by you will take 10 weeks to arrive but if you opt for the default fabric of your chosen style, which John Lewis has pre-made and all ready to go, the lead time is only 7 days.

In the case of my curvy top pink, the Flow, it’s the boucle fabric in the colour natural that can arrive within a week, while one of the best sellers called Border is available in olive-coloured relaxed linen.

(Image credit: Loaf)

5. Loaf Specifications Lead time: 5-7 weeks Starting price: £2295 for a 3-seater Reasons to buy + Decent lead times + Available in over 140 fabrics + Several modular styles on offer + One of the few brands offering a storage and sofa bed modular sofa Reasons to avoid - Modules can't be purchased separately - High starting price

It’s difficult to find a modular sofa that also provides ample storage or let alone a fold-out bed, as it is to find an uncomfortable Loaf sofa (perhaps it’s the brand’s bed-making specialty). Which is why the Pillow Nap stands out. Made to order with decent lead times of 5 to 7 weeks, the design is available in over 140 fabrics. Given that it’s a corner sofa, the size and extra features mean it is on the higher end of the pricing spectrum, starting around £4,500 and it’s also one that requires a bigger living room.

But if you don’t need the sofa bed feature or the extra storage, then I also really enjoyed the bounce and curved, pillowy shape of Loaf’s Squishblocks modular sofa which starts at around £2,300.

(Image credit: Darlings of Chelsea)

6. Darlings of Chelsea Specifications Lead time: 4-8 weeks depending on the style Starting price: £831 for a single module Reasons to buy + Very customisable + 170 fabrics available to choose from + Many different styles to choose from + Some of the most comfortable sofas Reasons to avoid - High price point

If what you want are endless possibilities and infinite customisation of your modular sofa, then Darlings of Chelsea is the place for you. Each of the brand’s sofas can be made in any of its 170 fabrics and colours on offer, all of which can also be tested in person in its Parsons Green showroom. But it comes at a price as Darlings of Chelsea is certainly not a budget brand – it is an investment that will stand the test of time though.

And there are surprisingly many styles – I say surprisingly mainly because to me, Darlings of Chelsea is quite a traditional brand and definitely not the first one I’d personally think of when talking about modular sofas. So this was a pleasant surprise.

I’ve tried 7 different sofa styles at Darlings of Chelsea which can be made modular (even if they’re not displayed as modular in the showroom) and each is completely different. As already discussed before, the Kingston would be my top pick but I was also impressed with the cinema room-style Purley which was surprisingly one of the cheaper but also most popular designs.

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

7. Sofa.com Specifications Lead time: 4-6 weeks Starting price: £630 for a single module Reasons to buy + Over 70 fabrics available to choose from + A modular sofa bed available + Comfortable + Cushions hold their shape and bounce right back + Decent lead times Reasons to avoid - Certain styles can't be bought as individual modules - Some designs such as the Ren don't come with brackets to hold the modules together

As far as the shortest sofa delivery wait times go, Sofa.com is definitely up there with their 4 to 6 week lead time. Considering that each sofa is made to order using any of the brand’s 70 fabrics on offer you choose, that’s pretty impressive.

Sofa.com is also the only other brand aside from Loaf I’ve come across that makes a modular sofa bed – the Aissa style which I’ve personally tried and can attest to its comfort both as a sofa and as a bed. But in terms of design, I prefer some of the other styles on offer such as the aforementioned Ren and the Long Island and Long Island Slim, both of which come with removable covers.

(Image credit: Sofology)

8. Sofology Specifications Lead time: from 12 weeks Starting price: £699 for a single module Reasons to buy + Reclining feature available + Unique designs + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Long lead times

Sofology’s modular sofas are not necessarily made for small living room ideas, given their depth, but they are pretty special – especially The Cocoon and the Flex, both of which are available to try in the brand’s stores across the country. I personally visited the Croydon branch. Starting at £1,500 for a two-seater, The Cocoon is special for its original cocooning shape that will really scoop you up and envelop you in its high arms and backrest.

Meanwhile, the Flex boasts a very modern look with a low back and armrest. But what’s special about this one is that each module comes equipped with a reclining function so you can adjust the backrest at a push of a button, much like in a luxe cinema experience.

(Image credit: Heal's)

9. Heal’s Specifications Lead time: 12-13 weeks, 4-6 weeks for Ligne Roset Togo Starting price: £959 for a single module Reasons to buy + Iconic designer styles like the Ligne Roset Togo available + Many fabrics available to choose from + Most styles available to try in Heal's flagship store Reasons to avoid - High price point - Long lead times

I love going into Heal’s but more so for their extensive offering of high-end design brands on the lower ground floor, rather than its own brand of sofas. There you can try everything from the already mentioned Togo by Ligne Roset - I understand the hype now, it is comfortable and its pleated design is unique, even though for someone with low mobility, it will be very difficult to get up given the low profile - to lesser known design brands such as Finnish-born Muuto and its super sleek yet comfy Connect Soft Modular Sofa, which is available in the Tottenham Court Road store but sadly not on the site (at least not at this time).

Heal’s is definitely a more spenny retailer, obviously, but if you are prepared to spend more or invest in an iconic designer style, then this is the place to go.

What’s the testing process?

Over the past few months, I have been to several sofa showrooms and stores to sit on and test the comfort of as many modular sofas as possible for two main reasons – to find the perfect one for my home and so that you don’t have to.

Some of the things that I assess are the softness and/or firmness of the sofa cushions or the balance of the two - which is usually when perfection is achieved - as well as how much bounciness they have and how well they retain their shape. In addition to that, I test out the back cushions to see how much support of the back, neck and head they provide and whether they allow the user to sit upwards or if you end up leaning back at all times – neither is necessarily wrong in this particular case as everybody has their preference in this department.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova) (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

‘The frame design, such as the sofa’s rake (how far it leans back) and its height, also contributes to comfort,’ says John Darling, founder of Darlings of Chelsea.

I want to know how comfortable each sofa is to sit on, both sitting up and lounging, and how it feels to lie on. That’s when testing the head and neck support comes in - so I try to lie both on the side arms to see how comfortable those are, as well as the back cushions if it is a chaise or a corner sofa style.

The key is to test it in the same way you’d actually use your sofa as John at Darlings of Chelsea confirms, ‘Try it out. Go into a showroom and try out the sofas - don’t just perch on the sofa, lie back and lounge - use it as you intend to every day. And whether you’re buying in store or online, don’t be afraid to ask questions.’

Tanya Rechberger, design development manager at King Living, continues, 'Visit showrooms, test the comfort, and ask how the sofa is made. It may look perfect from the outside, but the inside construction determines the comfort and how long it lasts. Pay attention to details like how well the less visible parts of the sofa are finished. Poorly finished areas may indicate that shortcuts were taken. If you're buying online, do your research on the brand and their approach to design and quality.'

I hope that my (hopefully) concise guide to modular sofas and my hands-on experience has been helpful in your decision making towards picking the best modular sofa for you.