Want to know the secret to well-dressed windows? It’s all about shopping local…

Have you always thought of window treatments as simply the finishing touches to your interior? Then it’s time to think again. Whether you’re after luxurious curtains, a brightly patterned blind or wow-factor shutters, you can use the latest fabrics and colours to dictate your room scheme and add warmth and practicality to your interior. Not sure where to start? The trick is to find an expert to help you through the process.

That’s where Hillarys comes in, with its team of skilled advisors based all over the country, quality materials and trend-led designs – ensuring you can enjoy the very best service at a convenient time for you. No more worrying about whether you’ve made the right choice or that you’ve measured up correctly – instead, you can relax and enjoy the process, knowing you’ll end up with a made-to-measure design that perfectly complements your windows, no matter how tricky they may be. That’s the beauty of enlisting the help of a company that has exceptional results and is passionate about maintaining its high standards – it’s a seamless, stress-free experience.

Make your windows unique

At Hillarys your money doesn’t just buy you window dressings either… it pays for the expertise that comes with years of practice, so you can be reassured you’re making the best choices. In fact, Hillarys has been making made-to-measure window dressings for 50 years, which means you’ll be privy to all of that knowledge and hundreds of great-value designs. Whatever your window shape or requirement, you’ll get a great fit and finish, and end up with an individual look that’s tailored to your home style.

Choose a stand-out design

Do you want your window dressing to add instant impact? Maybe you need a fabric that helps reduce noise if you’re working from home, or blackout blinds to help you get a better sleep? Your local Hillarys advisor will have the answers and be able to give you some great advice on how you can make the most of your windows – plus you’ll be able to choose your design from the comfort of your own home.

Want to find out more?

Find out how Hillarys can help you and how the company has been celebrating its 50th birthday.