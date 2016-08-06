Eight ways to transform a problem room with paint

If you’re looking for an easy, cost-effective and individual way to update any and every corner of your home, look no further than paint. Adding colour to our spaces can have a hugely positive impact on our mood, too – the right colour has the ability to lift our spirits, while making us calmer or more energised.

The clever use of paint can also solve any number of interior issues – whether it’s adding personality to a space lacking in original features, or revamping tired furniture.

Of course, finding the perfect colour is essential, so Dulux has come up with a smart new tool to help.

Introducing the Dulux Colour Picker Tool

We’re excited to present the Dulux Colour Picker Tool. Visit Ideal Home’s inspirational room galleries, and, if there’s a look you love, you’ll be able to find and order paint in a shade to match. Selecting colours to complement your home and your style has never been easier.

Step 1 Select ‘View Colours’ to activate the tool.

Step 2 Click or tap on the item or surface in the image that you want to colour match.

Step 3 Hit ‘View colour’ to see you nearest Dulux colour match and order the tester. You’ll also discover the tonal, neutral and designer palettes that work with your given shade.

And remember, whichever room you’re decorating, Dulux’s carefully curated finishes will make finding the right paint for the job easy. From its Easycare Washable & Tough Matt – great for high traffic areas such as hallways and living rooms – to Dulux Quick Dry trim paints for adding a colourful wow factor to wooden doors and skirting boards.

Read on to discover eight ingenious ways that paint can come to the rescue in your home. In each case, you’ll be able to use the brilliant Dulux Colour Picker Tool to highlight and colours you love and order paint samples.

Ways to transform problem room with paint

1. Bring a tired staircase back to life

Funny, isn’t it, that while the hallway is probably the first space your guests will see, it’s so often an afterthought when it comes to decorating? But we can see to that.

Use colour to revive those stair risers – either in a rainbow-inspired mix, as seen above, or graduated shades of one key colour, working from darkest at the bottom to lightest at the top.

2. Use clever colour tricks to make a room feel bigger…

Here, a deep teal has been used to create a statement door – but taking the colour slightly over the edge of the frame also makes the entrance look bigger. This would work just as well with a single door, and is perfect for adding grandeur to an en suite bathroom or a dining room leading off a living room.

3. …Or cosier

Generally, lighter colours draw the eye up, pushing light and perceived space away from you. Which is fine when you’re trying to make a room seem as large as possible, but not so good when you’re aiming for a cosy and intimate atmosphere.

So in a bedroom with high ceilings like this, it’s a good idea to paint the walls and ceiling in the same – and ideally reasonably deep – colour, rather than keeping the ceiling white. This earthy tone adds warmth, too.

4. Compensate for a lack of original features

Does your new (or newish) build lack character? Are you faced with an open-plan space and unsure of how to decorate it? Then paint can come to your rescue.

Traditionally, features like a fireplace would have provided a focal point around which to arrange furniture, but where they are missing, you can apply a block of paint to compensate, as is the case with this dining area.

Running this Pressed Petal shade up the walls and across the ceiling creates intimacy – and just the right setting for romantic dinners for two.

5. Zone a shared kids’ room

When siblings share a room, it can be difficult to find a style compromise that suits them both as individuals – but this is where zoning with paint can help.

Once you’ve decided on a base shade, use the Dulux Colour Picker tool to find contrasting colours that reflect your children’s different personalities, then paint the walls to create a personalised area for each.

6. Refresh old furniture for an instant style win

Why spend hundreds on a new dining suite when you can splash out just a few pounds on paint to revamp wooden furniture? When it comes to creating impact, you can’t go wrong with black, and it’s one of the easiest tones to work with when you’re trying to anchor a scheme, given it goes with everything.

Here, black brings out the warmth of the wood, and transforms a rustic design from classic simplicity to the epitome of contemporary sophistication.

7. Revive tired kitchen cabinets

Fitting a new kitchen can be costly and stressful, so if you’re happy with the layout and the cabinets are in good condition, why not work with what you’ve got?

Ideally, you should take the doors off their hinges first, before removing any handles, cleaning and sanding them. Prime, then add your chosen colour – an eggshell or interior wood paint will work on wooden or painted kitchen doors. We recommend Dulux’s Cupboard Paint or Quick Dry Eggshell for the job.

8. Have fun with a theme

Here’s a fun idea for a feature wall on a budget – and you don’t even need to faff about with masking tape! Start with a white backdrop and then pick three different shades of green from the same palette to create your own jungle theme. Similarly, shades of blue would create a fabulous underwater effect.

Dulux Easycare Washable & Tough Matt is the perfect paint for a kid’s bedroom. It’s 20 times tougher than standard Dulux matt paint, so you can scrub off marks with ease.

