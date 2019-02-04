A splash of colour can completely transform a bathroom

Bathroom colour schemes are essential for getting the look, feel and design you want in your bath or shower room. Break free of a staid design and add pops of colour to your room with these bold and bright bathroom colour schemes. Adding a bright hue to your bathroom will really lift your whole home, bringing this functional space into line with the rest of your decor. Or, if you prefer a chic and modern take on interiors, you can choose muted greys to complement your otherwise neutral bathroom colour scheme.

Colour can completely transform a bathroom. Take a look at our colourful bathrooms for all your decorating inspiration.

1. Opt for blue in an on-trend design

Embrace this season’s ombre micro trend and incorporate the graduated paint effect into your bathroom. Often reserved for modern designs, it can look equally as stunning in a country scheme. If you have a south-facing room, it’s a good idea to invest in a cooler palette. This pale, sea blue has a tranquil, peaceful aura ideal for a room that recieves the sunlight all day.

2. Paint in purple

Bask in the glow of metallics and shiny surfaces. Add a heady, intoxicating note to a bathroom with a reflective copper bath to enhance rich bramble wall tones. Accessorise with comforting fluffy towels and a toe-warming mat. This season it is all about dark, heady colours and lush linens. Work in a few nature-inspired accessories for good measure.

3. Go for green in every shade

Pep up a white room with a vivid colour. Push the boundaries of your colour barometer and go for the brightest blast you can muster. If you love one colour, use it to the max. In this scheme mixed-pattern mosaic tiles in dark and light green adorn the walls and window, giving this modern scheme colourful style.

4. Work a contrast

Opt for a daring combination in your bathroom by pairing primary colours from the opposite ends of the colour spectrum. Red is often considered a brave choice for interiors, but used creatively it can introduce a welcome burst of energy and flamboyance. Pale aqua makes a wonderful backdrop for vibrant accents of red that have been given a light-hearted, theatrical note using stripes and checks.

5. Accessorise in brights

Give a black-and-white scheme a new lease of life with a burst of vibrant colour. If the thought of bright walls fills you with dread but you still want to incorporate colour without taking drastic action, then consider introducing a few zingy accessories and soft furnishings. Easy to change and cost-effective, you won’t need to strip your walls bare if you decide that this look isn’t for you, or you just fancy a change.

6. Go dark and dramatic

Colour has a huge impact on mood, and bathrooms have a tendency to sidestep polarizing hues in favour of pale neutrals and whites, which are refreshing and easy to live with. At the opposite end of the spectrum, darker shades of grey including slate, are also popular for creating a cocooning effect.

7. Choose complementary colours

Bring a plain white bathroom to life with a feature wallpaper. A sweet coastal-inspired design is all that’s needed to add charm and oodles of character. Using a statement wallpaper in a designated place – around the bath and above dado height only – will make it all the more special. In this room, the blue and red of the wallpaper has been used on accessories as an easy way to co-ordinate the scheme. Off-white floor tiles, laid with a dark grout, introduce a touch of difference.

8. Make it multicoloured

Add interest to a white scheme with accent tiling. Line recessed shelves with colour-coded tiles to turn them into a design feature in their own right. To create recessed shelving, you’ll need to build a false wall, which can also be used to keep plumbing out of sight. Finish of the look with a bold, yellow rubber floor, which is unashamedly loud and proud.

9. Perfect your look with feminine florals

Warm up a rustic country bathroom with bold florals and warm neutral walls. Mismatched prints are a great way to introduce character to a plain scheme. Here curtains in a lilac and rose design neatly frame the freestanding bath, while hydrangea feature on the under-basin drapes. The blue of the bath emphasises its central position in the scheme, bringing in a contrasting note to the stripped wood floor and neutral walls.

10. Light up in pink

Give a white bathroom a hint of colour with lighting. This walk-in shower has been illuminated with coloured LED lights, which have been embedded into the walls. Great for emphasising architectural features, highlighting wet areas and creating an intimate glow, clever bathroom lighting adds drama to any scheme. The right lighting can soften a bathroom’s hard surfaces, while mood lighting helps the room become a relaxing haven. Glass and high-gloss finishes help to bounce the light around the room. Install a dimmer switch for the best effect.

11. Contrast colours

Transform your shower into an elegant feature. For a truly contemporary look, consider tiling in an unusual contrasting colour. Get a cheerful look using nautical brights. Here, red wall tiles add a hit of vibrant colour inside the alcove shower cubicle. Strong, durable and easy to clean, porcelain tiles offer a floor covering that’s ideal for a bathroom environment.

12. Add vitality to a grey scheme

Team zesty yellow with classic fittings for a sophisticated mix. A white basin set into a stone console creates an attractive Art Deco style, while its elegant mirrored legs match the display of chrome fittings set on the wall. A pair of glamorous crystal wall lights echo the 1920s influence. Primrose yellow walls warm the cool grey scheme up with uplifting vitality.

13. Think (pale) pink

Introduce a dash of blush pink to your scheme for a bold or barely there effect. If you think pink is best suited to country schemes, you’d be wrong. Used in a subtle way, pink can look equally good in a modern setting. A nod to the chevron trend is made with a contrasting zigzag on plain curtains, while sleek fittings ensure that the decoration remains the focus.

14. Aim high with a statement wall

A bathroom doesn’t have to be a sterile white space. Embrace colour, pattern and a little bit of luxury, even in one of the smallest rooms in the house. This traditional bathroom features a large slipper bath, wood-effect porcelain flooring and rococo wallpaper. The pretty pattern gives the room a feminine feel while practical porcelain tiles, designed to look like floorboards, add warmth. Accessorise with bright towels in a dusky pink shade.

15. Add interest with contrasting tiles

Decorate your space with coloured tiles. For a look that is highly contemporary and original, lay wall tiles in contrasting hues chevron-style to create a bespoke space. A mix of blush pink, teal green and black combines well to enhance the modernity of this bathroom. Remember, less is more, so think petal pinks as an accent and include no more than three tonal shades in your palette. Use black as the base. Like white, it’s the colour that sets off any pink to its best advantage.

16. Dare to go dark and dramatic

In a tiny cloakroom, be adventurous and try out a dream decorating scheme that would just be too overwhelming – or expensive – in a larger bathroom. This fabulous space has it all: a fantastically dark floor-to-ceiling trailing floral wallpaper, sculptural bronze wash basin, glistening vanity unit and gold-framed artwork. The black polished granite countertop and upstand is reflective, glamorous – and even practical, too.

17. Roll out the red

Go dramatic in your bathroom with strong colour and geometric pattern. Claret-red walls are decorated with white hexagon tiles set with red grout for a striking effect. The stand-alone, designer basin and mixer tap give the room ultra-cool character, while quirky accessories, such as this wave hand hook and a Moorish mother-of-pearl mirror, take the look East.

18. Awaken your senses with an on-trend colour

Monochrome stripes paired with pea-green feature walls are certainly not a match made in decorating heaven for everyone, but the lesson here is be brave and mix up those styles! Greenery is a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring – ideal for a bathroom!

