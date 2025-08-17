Most people dream of a once-in-a-lifetime holiday – I dream of having solid, oak doors in my home. Like many lovers of modern farmhouse interiors, I’ve made it my mission to transform my 1960s, semi-detached home into the cottage of my dreams.

Having finished renovating my hallway and landing, I thought it was time for the final touch: replacing all of my white, glossy internal doors with 1930s-style oak doors. A simple change that would help me achieve that rustic farmhouse look.

That’s when I came across a paint idea using the Frenchic browning wax to fake the look of new oak doors, and as a bit of fun, I thought I’d give it a go.

The Frenchic browning wax hack

The thing about the Frenchic browning wax is that you can achieve that solid oak effect with just a tin of paint and wax. We’re not just talking doors - you can use it on window sills, furniture, and even faux beams too. So, like most of us, I watched a few videos and got right to work.

I decided to test it first on the inside of my airing cupboard door - that way, if it went wrong or looked bad, no one would see it anyway, and I could fix it by painting my interior doors instead. Equally, it meant I could practice before doing the real thing.

My door before the Frenchic browing wax hack. (Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

First, I removed the door handle and filled any holes, before lightly sanding the surface of the door and wiping it down.

Following the tutorials online and using my favourite Dulux paint tool , I painted two coats of the Frenchic Crème de la Crème Lazy Range , allowing at least 1 hour between coats. This is a chalk paint with a matte finish that acts as the base colour for the oak effect. The light shade helps give the wood grain a more authentic look without feeling flat. The chalk formula also helps the wax adhere to the surface.

Then, I went in with the Frenchic Furniture Wax and a GoodHome 1½ Fine filament tip Comfort Interior Paint Brush and worked the wax onto the door. The key with this is to paint it on, wait until it’s tacky, and then wipe away the excess, leaving the wood grains defined (I used kitchen roll to do this). This is what creates that beautiful, authentic look.

My bedroom door after the Frenchic browning wax hack. (Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

The first mistake I made was painting the entire door before wiping off the excess, which by this time was pretty much dry. I figured out while doing the remaining doors that it works best to do one-third of the door at a time, taking care to wipe off the excess wax, and then gently buffing out the surface.

You’ll need to wait a minimum of 45 minutes between coats – I found two coats gave me my desired look. Naturally, the more layers, the darker the look. In terms of overall drying time, I noticed the doors remained a bit tacky over the next couple of days, so just be wary of fingerprints.

Finally, I swapped out the old door handle and hinges for the Hiatt Hardware Antique Brass Spring Ringed Mortice Door Knob, which looked beautiful. For my bathroom door, I also bought a Solid Brass Door Sign from Etsy , which gives that cottage-core feel.

My bathroom door after the Frenchic browning wax hack. (Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

How much I saved

In total, I spent around £190 on a combination of the chalk paint, browning wax, paint brush, door knobs and hinges. Considering the doors I was looking at were about £90 each (and needed to be stained too), I’ve saved at least £170.

What’s more, I get so many compliments on my new oak doors, and I feel slightly smug when people assume they’re real. Initially, I started this project to save money, but now that it’s done, I wouldn’t replace them with the real thing – I love them far more knowing I did it myself.